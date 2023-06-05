Succession (last season), breaking latest news of the series (2023)

Well yes, that’s it, it’s over “Succession” and with it one of the best series that has come out of the hand of HBO. It’s hard to say something when you’ve experienced a script built with brutal mime so that you want to follow the adventures of such horrible, childish, despotic, conceited, greedy, psychopathic people and any adjective that is capable of filling your mouth with bile. Because that’s what the series has shown us, the most violent power struggle in television history. No need for liters of blood, no unexpected deaths, just a handful of fragile people faced by the toy they were promised for Three Wise Men.

It should be said that the series has been a bit repetitive in its structure, despite showing a very clear goal for its characters, using somewhat tiresome betrayals and plot-twists, but this has been worth it for an exceptional last season. The countdown of the partners meeting, the family broken to the ashes and an emotional tension molded to a more appropriate tempo for what this series was asking for. Each chapter represents the passage from one day to the next and the pressure of that deadline, that everything would be decided in the last chapter, has played in their favor and has allowed us to place bets on who would be chosen. From “Game of Thrones” (although with a little less fame) that the fandom did not wave their ballots in the air with such force.

What has it achieved? First, some performances that deserve all the Golden Globes they have won and those to come, emphasizing Jeremy Strong, Sarah Snook, Kieran Culkin, Nicholas Braun and, the one who has taken the cake in this last season, Matthew Macfadyen; second, the excellence of the soundtrack by Nicholas Britell that already made our hair stand on end with its piano touches after hearing the distorted sound of the HBO entry; third, the camera and the delightful editing of shots with which they have been able to capture the nuances that the actors try to give their characters; and the enumeration of successes would continue, but it is better to keep in mind that its creator and screenwriter, Jesse Armstrong, has known how to group the necessary elements to build a benchmark for streaming series and, most importantly, he has known how to stop at the right moment so that the sensation that the gum is stretching does not appear.