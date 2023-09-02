Home » Suction. Basil’s Status, Dave Cooper comic review
After doing the same with the also notable “Debris. Knuckle’s Status” (La Cúpula, 22), Ediciones La Cúpula recovers another classic title within the work of Dave Cooper. This is the reissue of the author’s first graphic novel, “Suction. Basil’s status.” Originally published in 1997 and seasoned with the usual (and so recognizable) strokes of the Canadian. Above all, through the harsh and rigorous black and white that (with the exception of the cover) covers all the pages of the volume, and that serves to consciously enhance the sordid vibrations that the protagonist suffers throughout his odyssey.

A journey that begins when Basil is born in the middle of the desert, from an organic cocoon of unknown origin. Thus begins a vital journey that will take him to the city, through which he will assimilate (at the same time accepting all kinds of hosts while he develops physically and mentally) how that confused, flawed and agonizing universe through which he has had to transit works. A series of misadventures that he will assimilate with more or less success, showing himself grateful to those who reveal kindness and understanding, and terrified of that group of thugs who try to get a piece of his innocence.

Located at some indeterminate point between reality and science fiction, the installment drinks from classics such as “Mad Max” (George Miller, 79) and, in turn, the universe of Dave Cooper seems to have been a clear influence on the setting of “Futurama” (Matt Groening, 99), a series in which, in fact, he came to collaborate. As would happen later with the aforementioned “Debris. Knuckle’s Status”this release places its action in a retro-futuristic and somewhat apocalyptic setting, seasoned with shades of cyberpunk, surrealism, masochism and, in short, manifestly eccentric brushstrokes.

A course in which samples of humanity, affection or empathy bubble up, emerging between very generous doses of sex, violence, crime and perversion. It is precisely around this sharp contrast where this cartoonist from Nova Scotia, who achieved great acceptance among the underground environments of the nineties, found the vein to weave a plot line of great intensity and frankly disturbing.

