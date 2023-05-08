Sudan, 860,000 people fleeing

According to the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), about 860,000 people are about to leave the country: most are Sudanese, but many others are, in turn, refugees who had flocked to Sudan fleeing Eritrea, Ethiopia, Syria, Yemen and South Sudan

If in the past it was the inhabitants of South Sudan who fled to the North, now it is the populations of the North who are pouring to the South. And that’s not all. Since fighting between Sudan’s regular army and the paramilitary group Rapid Support Forces (RSF) began in mid-April, the flows have reversed and many are now fleeing Khartoum and areas where fighting is most intense , as in Darfur.

According to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) about 860,000 people are about to leave Sudan, including 580,000 Sudanese and 235,000 foreign refugees who had flocked here mainly from Eritrea, Ethiopia, Syria, Yemen and South Sudan, to escape the ongoing wars in their territories. Most try to reach Egypt in the north and South Sudan in the south. It is difficult to establish an exact number, given that many are without documents. The South Sudanese government spoke about 50,000 people. Thousands of people fleeing have also poured into other neighboring countries such as Chad, Ethiopia and the Central African Republic. The UN has launched an appeal to raise 445 million dollars to be used to assist refugees until at least the month of October.

“The humanitarian situation in and around Sudan is tragic – said Raouf Mazou, UNHCR operations assistant -: there are shortages of food, water and fuel, limited access to transport, communications and electricity and skyrocketing prices. of basic necessities. UNHCR coordinated contingency planning with partners for new arrivals in Sudan’s neighboring countries. The crisis has eradicated Sudanese citizens but also refugees who are now returning to their homelands and other citizens. UNHCR and its partners have emergency teams in place and are assisting the authorities with technical support, registering arrivals, carrying out protection monitoring and stepping up reception to ensure urgent needs are met. This is just the beginning. We urgently need more help”

South Sudan’s Humanitarian Affairs Minister, Albino Akol Atak, has also made a request for more than $4 million to relocate asylum seekers from Upper Nile State, where reception facilities in the cities of Paloch and Renk are now congested. , and where the risk of epidemics breaking out is high. “Many of the people fleeing the conflict are injured, including women and the elderly. We want to assure all refugees that our country is doing its best to welcome them,” Atak said.

However, the president of the Civil Society Coalition on Defense of Civic Space (CSCDC), Ter Manyang Gatwech, expressed his concern about the transparency in the management of the money that will be used to respond to the Sudanese crisis: 10 millions of dollars for flood victims in South Sudan, but it is unclear how those funds were actually used. The fear is that they will end up in the maze of rampant corruption.

In the meantime, however, the end of the conflict in Sudan still seems far away: so far the attempts at a truce have proved unsuccessful and there are at least 700 victims and thousands of wounded, who are struggling to find treatment in hospitals under pressure from the arrival of patients and due to lack of medicines. Talks between the leaders of the Sudanese army and the RSF began on Saturday 6 May in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, thanks to a diplomatic initiative promoted by this country and the United States. However, it seems that only a humanitarian truce is being discussed, and there is still no talk of real negotiations to end the war.