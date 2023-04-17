Sudan, army against paramilitaries. Now Khartoum fears looting and riots in the countryside

The nightmare scenario of Sudan it’s coming true. Fighter jets scream above Khartoumthe capital, by launching rockets against a city inhabited by millions of inhabitants. barrages of artillery fell on the Headquarters of the army, reducing it to a tower of flame. Planes civilians they were bombed at the airport which is located in the heart of the capital and have been burning for days. The country has been walking a razor’s edge for four years now, clinging desperately to the dream of Revolution popular of 2019, when i protesters they overturned a brutal dictator and inspired sweet hopes of democracy. But two power-hungry generals still dominate Sudan. And when the clash between the general Abdel Fattah al Burhanhead of the military junta, and his deputy and head of the RSF paramilitary militias Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo escalated into war on the streets this weekend, a breakneck descent has begun that appears to be the realization of the worst anguish for an entire people.

The Sudanese Army appears to have taken the windward on rival paramilitary forces, striking their bases with airstrikes a Omdurmanthe twin city of Khartoum beyond the Nile, and on the districts of Kafouri e Sharg El-Nil dell’adiacente Bahri, putting the RSF fighters to flight. The army has also regained control over large parts of the presidential palace in Khartoum after both sides claimed to control it and other installations key to Khartoum. RSF militiamen remained inside the international airport capitalbesieged by the army which refrained from striking them to avoid provoking others serious damage to the air terminal and the planes still on the runways. WFP, after the killing of three of its employees in Darfursuspended its activities in Sudanwith imaginable consequences.

With the war in the streets and without the distribution of food to the population – the World Food Program assists over 15 million Sudanese – i lootingthe raids, the robberies, in the more prosperous areas of the capital and in the countryside A matter of days, maybe hours. A serious problemwitnesses and residents tell, is placed by thousands of members of RSF heavily armed personnel deployed within the neighborhoods of Khartoum and other cities, without any authority able to control them. The Security Council of United Nations issued a statement, rare since the Russian invasion ofUkraine last year, condemning the violence and urging both sides to resume i talks. But Sudan’s warring generals don’t seem to be listening.

The fighting in Darfur has added another fuel element to the conflict. Darfur hosts several rebel groups that could be sucked into lottaand is also a base for the Russian private military company Wagnerwho mines gold and is allied with the general Hamdan. Although Sudan has experienced numerous wars in its 67-year history, however disastrous, they have mainly taken place on the periphery of the country, hundreds of kilometers from the capital. They rarely hit directly Khartoum. The chaotic scenes of fights with tanks, machine guns mounted on trucks, artillery and warplanes in the densely populated areas of the capital are unprecedented. The different ones coups in Sudan’s history they have been short-lived affairs, usually the product of ideological and political struggles within the class official sudanese. No one had ever witnessed warplanes bombing their own capital.