Sudan, at least 413 dead and 3,551 wounded. US and EU evaluate evacuation of embassies

In the morning there was talk of a three-day truce for the Id al-fitr, the holiday that celebrates the end of Ramadan. It blew up in a few hours, like all the ceasefires declared so far and like the last one announced by the armed forces risks doing. No glimmer of détente since the crisis in Sudan, the clash that broke out on April 15 in the capital Khartoum between the regular army and the paramilitary group of Rapid support forces.

The latest assessment of the World Health Organization, released on April 21, records a total of “at least” 413 victims and 3,551 injured. The Sudanese Ministry of Health raises the estimate to 600 victims, in an escalation triggered by the showdown between the two generals who had hatched the 2021 coup: General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, head of the armed forces and de facto leader of the country and Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, known as “Hemetti”, leader of the RSF and al-Burhan’s deputy in the military junta that interrupted the process of “democratic transition” started with the end of the al-Bashir regime in 2019. After a sequence increasingly intense with air raids and firefights, the conflict may enter a new phase after the regular army has deployed its ground troops in confrontation with the paramilitaries born as a legacy of the Janjaweed militias, accused of brutality at the time of the Darfur war.

IOM operator and American citizen killed

NGOs active in the country speak of a “catastrophe”, in a conflict that is also openly targeting hospitals, diplomatic offices and humanitarian workers. On April 21 alone, the killing of a worker of the International Organization for Migration and an assault – rejected – on the French embassy were recorded, while the US State Department confirmed the death of a US citizen in the afternoon of the same day in the country. In the first stages of the conflict, there was an attack on the EU ambassador in Khartoum, the shooting of a US convoy, attacks on buildings occupied by United Nations staff and the deaths of three officials of the World Food Program (WFP), in addition to reports of sexual abuse and violence against humanitarian workers. The diplomacies of Western countries are at work to rescue the citizens who remained at the scene of the clash, alongside the millions of Sudanese who have been armored for days in their homes or trapped between markets and Khartoum airport. The USA, Germany, Spain and other administrations have announced or are working on the evacuation of their citizens. “We are preparing to evacuate the embassy in Sudan if necessary, but we have not yet reached that point,” said US national security spokesman John Kirby.

The EU itself has communicated that it is “trying to coordinate an operation to evacuate our civilians from the city, whose situation is now at high risk. We are working on different options». The Farnesina makes it known that it is “monitoring” the approximately 200 Italians who are in the country, without commenting on any maneuvers for their repatriation.

Sudan, General Fattah Burhan: “Safe transition to civilian government”

(Failed) calls for truce and risk of conflict expansion

The heaviest repercussions, however, can only fall on a civilian population already tried by years of political instability and humanitarian emergencies, starting with a “food insecurity” that threatened in 2022 about a third of the 46 million citizens of the third country big than Africa. Observers fear that the conflict will spread to the rest of the country and further compromise the stability of a region under the combined pressure of political instability, economic stagnation and climate crisis.