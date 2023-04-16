Sudan, at least 56 dead in clashes between army and paramilitaries

Listen to the audio version of the article

Situation of total chaos in Sudan due to the clash of power between two generals. The political rivalry between the two military leaders of the sovereign council that currently leads the country, Abdel-Fattah Al-Burhan and the pro-Russian Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, exploded yesterday in clashes and violence in Khartoum. The Sudanese paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RFS) are trying to seize power and unseat the army in a showdown made up of raids, shootings, air raids, armored personnel carriers and conflicting announcements.

According to the Central Committee of Sudanese doctors, at least 56 people have been killed. About 600 have been injured. In the capital Khartoum, there were 25 dead and 302 injured. Among the victims are both civilians and soldiers.

The armed forces commanded by General Abdel-Fattah Al-Burhan, head of the Sovereign Council, claimed to have “reconquered all vital areas” and the situation triggered by the paramilitary attacks “is about to be resolved”. Admitting that it had temporarily and partially lost control, the army confirmed that it had retaken the airports of Khartoum and Merowe, a city 440 km north of the capital, driving out the RFS led by Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, known as “Hemeti”, with reputation for proximity to Russia and number two on the Council.

In the raid on the airport, the RSF set fire to civilian planes, including one belonging to Saudi Airlines. The Sudanese Air Force has announced that it has hit two paramilitary bases in Khartoum. A United Nations official reported clashes “literally everywhere” in the capital, including in the area where the Italian embassy is located.

The situation traps at least about 150 Italians. The embassy has warned our fellow citizens to stay at home. Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani writes on twitter: «On the eve of the G7 meeting in Japan in which I asked for priority to be given to Africa, the clashes in Sudan threaten civilians and question democracy. We invite the Sudanese military leaders to interrupt hostilities to resume political dialogue”.