Sudan, “at least 600 dead since the start of the clashes”

A UN aid worker was killed while he was traveling in North Kordofan, in a fight between rival military factions. Over 3,000 injured









Afp In Sudan and humanitarian worker of the International Organization for Migration was killed after getting involved in the ongoing clashes in the country between rival military factions. This was reported from Geneva by the same UN agency in a statement, which specifies that “the vehicle in which the operator was traveling with his family was hit in an exchange of gunfire between the two warring parties” . Meanwhile, army and paramilitary forces have agreed to a 72-hour truce for the Eid al-Fitr holiday, which marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan. The United Statesfor their part, are “ready to evacuate the embassy in the country” at any moment. There are said to be “over 600” dead since the beginning of the clashes. This is what is reported in the latest update provided by the Khartoum Ministry of Health.

Three day truce The Sudanese army has announced that it has agreed to a three-day truce, starting today, on the occasion of the Eid al-Fitr holiday, which marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan. The paramilitary rapid support forces had already announced their readiness for a 72-hour cessation of hostilities. “The Sudanese armed forces agree to a three-day ceasefire, starting today, Friday April 21, to allow citizens to celebrate Eid al-Fitr and to guarantee humanitarian services – reads the note – the Sudanese armed forces hope that the rebels respect all the requirements of the ceasefire and stop any military moves that might hinder it”. According to WHO reports today, more than 400 people have been killed in clashes that have been going on since Saturday in Khartoum and other areas of Sudan between the army and paramilitary forces.

The killing in North Kordofan The man, who was killed in the clashes between the two factions fighting for power, was traveling in a car south of El Obeid, the capital of northern Kordofan, when he was involved in a crossfire between the two sides in war in the country, according to what was communicated by the director general of the IOM, Antonio Vittorino. “I am deeply saddened by the death of our fellow community worker – he said – and I join in the mourning of his wife and newborn son and our team in Sudan. The safety of all IOM personnel is my priority”.

The dead are 413 At the moment the tragic death toll is 413 dead and 3,551 injured, according to reports from the World Health Organization. Unicef ​​specifies that nine children are among the dead and at least 50 are minors among the injured.

Violent clashes Meanwhile, violent clashes continue in the country, as evidenced by the coordinator of Médecins Sans Frontières projects, Cyrus Paye, who spoke of “heavy fighting” underway in El Fasher, the capital of northern Darfur, in western Sudan, between army and paramilitary rapid support forces. In the city hospital, supported by MSF, 279 wounded arrived, “mostly civilians”, and 44 of them died.

MSF: catastrophic situation in hospitals “The situation is catastrophic – Paye said -. Most of the wounded are civilians hit by stray bullets and many of them are children. They have fractures, gunshot wounds or shrapnel in their legs, abdomen or chest. Many they need blood transfusions. We had to treat many patients on the floor in the corridors, because there are not enough beds for such a large number of wounded. Until last week, South Hospital did not have enough surgical capacity because it was a mother hospital- we started supporting last year to reduce the high maternal mortality rate in the region. When the fighting started, we had to reconvert the hospital to be able to treat the wounded.”

USA: “Ready to evacuate the embassy in Sudan” The United States wants to be “ready” for the evacuation of its diplomatic personnel “in case of need”. This was reported by the spokesman of the National Security Council, John Kirby, confirming that the Pentagon is stationing troops in the region to deal with any eventuality. The situation in Sudan and Khartoum, Kirby said, remains “very tense” and the fighting “continues”. Kirby also invited US citizens in the country to “make themselves safe”.

