Sudan: Ceasefire extended, airstrikes continue, thousands flee their homes – BBC News 中文

Evacuees rest on board a Saudi naval vessel en route from Port Sudan to Jeddah on April 30.

Port Sudan has quickly become a key evacuation hub amid ongoing violence between Sudan’s military junta and paramilitary groups. The BBC’s chief international correspondent, Lyse Doucet, was on hand to witness the latest round of evacuations of people from here to the Saudi port city of Jeddah.

In the dead of night, the Royal Saudi warship HMS Al Diriyah (HMS Al Diriyah) approached Port Sudan. Saudi military personnel turned on their searchlights to show a safe path for the warship to enter the harbor – as the crisis in Sudan deepened, It is rapidly becoming an important evacuation and humanitarian aid hub.

Even though it was 2:00 in the morning, two other huge ships were also anchored in Port Sudan, the country’s largest seaport, waiting to carry out the international rescue operation.

“I’m relieved but also sad to be part of this history,” Hassan Faraz from Pakistan told us. It could be seen that the others were trembling.

We set off from the Saudi port city of Jeddah on the Royal Warship “Drayiya”. After a 10-hour journey, we arrived at the dock area on a Saudi tugboat. A small group of foreign journalists has been given rare access to the war-torn Sudan, even if for a short time.

“People will still be talking about these things years from now,” Faraz said. At this time, there was a long queue at the pier, waiting for the staff to compare the passport with the Saudi cabin passenger list. This time it was the turn of many young people from South Asia who said they had waited three long days here after two hellish weeks in the war. See also France, trade unionist Berger: "Macron returns to dialogue otherwise he helps Le Pen"

Another man, from Pakistan, who said he worked in a Sudanese foundry, mentioned he had “seen a lot, a lot of bombs going off and fire”. Then he fell silent, staring at the sea, and he didn’t want to say any more because he was physically and mentally traumatized.

The fighting that has erupted in recent weeks between the Sudanese army led by Gen Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and Mohammad Khalid, known as “Hemedti”, has A pitched battle between the Rapid Support Force led by Gen Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo. There is also a very incomplete ceasefire agreement in the middle.

“Port Sudan fared relatively well in this war,” explained my colleague, Sudanese-British Mohanad Hashim, “there was only fighting on the first day, April 15. , and now the port is overrun by people fleeing places like Khartoum.”

Our boat had just sailed past a beautifully landscaped Navy Club converted into a tent village that hosts the homeless. Many are now barely sleeping on the streets, waiting to flee. Local hotels are already packed with passport holders from around the world, and there is an emergency consular office staffed by embassies that have just evacuated most of their staff from the capital.

Many fear that there will be no means of escape. Port Sudan is also home to many people with less-than-useful passports, such as Yemen, Syria and Sudan.

Some 3,000 Yemenis, mostly students, have been stranded in Port Sudan for weeks. “The Saudis have rescued some Yemenis, but they are afraid to take in large numbers,” said a security adviser. He was helping these people find their way back to their own countries that were already at war.

Rasa and her children, she just wants to send a message: "Please call the world to protect the Sultan".

Many passengers arriving in Saudi Arabia were given short-term hotel accommodations, but were told explicitly that their countries should pay their bills soon and make arrangements for further travel. See also Attack in Jerusalem, a child and a 20-year-old died: a Palestinian mowed them down with his car

Mohannad Hashim scanned Port Sudan, hoping to spot any Sudanese relatives trying to flee. The day before, after an 18-hour journey on the Red Sea, at the King Faisal Naval Base in Jeddah, where we had started, he had found a cousin and his two teenage children in an embrace.

For Sudanese with foreign passports who arrived safely in Hong Kong, the moment is one of joy and sorrow.

“Please save our family in Sudan,” pleaded a man wearing a pink turban named Rasha. One of her children fell asleep on her shoulder, while three others waved flowers handed out by Saudi soldiers. “Please tell the world to protect the Sudan,” she pleaded to us. The family lives near Khartoum’s Sports City, where gunfire rang out on the morning of April 15.

Thousands of people have fled Port Sudan in recent days.

Her 8-year-old daughter, Leen, speaks fluent English with an American accent. She recounts in detail how armed men broke into their home. “We were all going to hide, all 10 of us in the back room,” she said, with all the energy of a young man. “I kept my cool, I didn’t cry because we couldn’t make any noise.”

“They’re very bad, very bad people,” her brother put in. It was the Rapid Support Forces, her father said. Their gunmen have been accused of numerous acts of looting and violence. See also Russia, Navalnyj: "I stop the hunger strike"

Behind the festering and deeply worrying war between Sudan’s two most powerful men is not just deep personal and political antagonism but also conflicting interests and the influence of great powers.

Regional powers, including Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, have long provided funds to Hemeti, who in earlier years sent troops to help them fight the Houthi population in Yemen. The war wreaks havoc while Hemeti grows richer.

But in recent years, Riyadh has also become very close to General Burhan and has long-standing ties with the Sudanese army. In this mineral-rich country with huge agricultural potential, entangled regional political forces also include Egypt, Israel and Russia, as well as the Wagner group of mercenaries

Many of those evacuated from Sudan face an uncertain future.

But in the current crisis, the United States, the United Kingdom and other mediating forces are also involved. External forces are accused of expressing a unified position in an attempt to end this dangerous vicious circle and save civilians who have suffered greatly.

International rescue and national evacuation operations

Although the Sudanese Rapid Support Forces have indicated that they will extend the ceasefire agreement for 72 hours from Monday, the Sudanese military has not responded, and the capital Khartoum is still under continuous air strikes.

Under the fragile ceasefire agreement, international rescue and national evacuation operations are both urgent and difficult. The first rescue flight of the International Red Cross has arrived with medical supplies, and 70% of the capital’s medical facilities have been forced to close.

Foreign governments have been working to arrange the evacuation of their citizens from Sudan amid the chaos.

The British government said three days ago that it had ended the evacuation of British citizens in Sudan, but announced on Sunday that the last evacuation flight would be arranged on Monday.

The British Foreign Office issued guidelines advising Britons wishing to leave Sudan to arrive in Port Sudan by 10:00 GMT. At present, the British Foreign Office said that 2,122 Britons had been evacuated.

The convoy organized by the United States has arrived in Port Sudan to take more American citizens by boat to the Saudi port city of Jeddah.

The United States said hundreds of Americans had been evacuated from Sudan, along with diplomats who were evacuated by plane a week ago.

China also began sending special operations teams a week ago to help Chinese citizens evacuate Sudan.

The Chinese Ministry of National Defense announced on April 27 that Chinese naval vessels had gone to Sudan to pick up and transport Chinese personnel in Sudan, and 678 people had arrived in Jeddah that day.

China said there were no reports of casualties among Chinese citizens.

Sudan conflict lasts more than a week, countries step up evacuation operations

Former Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok warned on Saturday that Sudan’s crisis could be worse than those in Syria and Libya, where fighting has killed hundreds of thousands of people. killed and caused widespread regional instability.

More than 500 deaths have been reported in Sudan, but the real toll is believed to be much higher, with millions trapped in Khartoum.

Thousands of people were sent to the Saudi port city of Jeddah.

The British government said it had evacuated some 2,122 British citizens from Sudan.

Diplomats thanked Saudi Arabia for the evacuation. So far, more than 5,000 people of 100 nationalities have crossed the Red Sea aboard Saudi warships or private vessels confiscated by the Saudi military. The largest single operation on Saturday (April 29) carried around 2,000 passengers, including even Iranians. Sworn rivals Riyadh and Tehran have recently moved closer to a cautious rapprochement that includes reopening each other’s embassies and consulates.

“It’s our luck. We want peace between our countries,” Nazli, a 32-year-old engineer, said as she disembarked in Jeddah with her engineer husband. Her husband also worked as an engineer in Sudan for many years.