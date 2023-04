Civilians, including children, board boats in Port Sudan, IN Sudandirected to Jeddah, in Saudi Arabiaas part of an evacuation to escape the fighting between the regular army and the paramilitaries who have been raging for a week.

The article Sudan, civilians evacuated by boat to Saudi Arabia to escape the fighting between the regular army and the paramilitaries comes from Il Fatto Quotidiano.

