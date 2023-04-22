Sudan: clashes intensify, first evacuations begin

Listen to the audio version of the article

Openings for the evacuations of civilians and foreign diplomatic missions from Sudan, precipitated into an armed clash for power between opposing factions. The Commander-in-Chief of the Sudanese Armed Forces, General Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, has received telephone calls from the leaders of several countries asking to facilitate and ensure the evacuation of their citizens and their diplomatic missions from the country, and has agreed to provide the necessary assistance to guarantee it, reports the Sudanese army itself on Twitter.

The official spokesman of the armed forces of Sudan predicts that the evacuation process of all diplomatic missions “for which the respective countries request it will begin in the next few hours”. The United States, Great Britain, France and China will evacuate their diplomats and citizens with military transport planes belonging to their armed forces from Khartoum. Also in the Italian case, a plan for the evacuation of about two hundred Italian civilians from Sudan is ready to be launched at the disposal of the Defense. The evacuation, as is the case for other Western countries, will take place through the assembly point in Djibouti, via the Khartoum route, with the help of military aircraft. The operation will take place in the same way as when ordered in Afghanistan but, in this case, it will only concern Italian citizens.

The situation of Italian citizens living in the Sudanese capital appears “very complicated”, said Foreign Minister Tajani. «We are working on all the initiatives that can lead to a ceasefire and a lasting truce. The Italian embassy is open and fully operational. All our compatriots in Khartoum are in contact with the embassy, ​​many are already in the embassy headquarters which is also able to provide food and water, as well as fuel, to be able to stay in dignified conditions”.

The Saudi mission, on the other hand, was evacuated by land to Port Sudan and, from there, by air to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, reports the text of the spokesman for the Sudanese armed forces, adding that “the departure of the Jordanian mission will take place later in the same way”. It is a road trip of 835 kilometers that requires more than 12 hours of travel to the port of call on the Red Sea, which also touches Saudi Arabia.

Despite the announcement of a three-day truce for Eid al-Fitr, the celebration for the end of Ramadan, clashes between the Sudanese army and the RSF paramilitaries intensified on Saturday morning in Khartoum. The Sudan Tribune website writes it. This morning «explosions and clashes were reported in the areas surrounding the general command of the army and the presidential palace in Khartoum. The clashes then spread to the neighborhoods of Hillat Hamad, Khojaly and Arkaweet”. The BBC has found 24 points in the capital where the army and paramilitaries are fighting: eight are south of the bend in the Blue Nile and west of the airport, therefore in a sector of the Sudanese capital where they are located in addition to the Presidential Palace and general of the army, also the embassy of Italy.