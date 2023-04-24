Sudan, doctors and priests have not left. In the Emergency hospital 81 patients including several children. Doctor Franco Masini: “We won’t let them die”

“Not courage, there were no alternatives. What would happen to the 81 patients we have right now? Do we leave them in the middle of the battle? We have to stay, 38 other Italians, doctors and nurses, stayed with me in Sudan, even if the younger ones are beginning to be tested. Only 7 left for Italy, three were at the end of the mission, the other 4 are administrative, so their contribution was no longer essential, the banks here are now all closed”. As Franco Masini, 72 years old, medical coordinator for Emergency of the Salam Center in Khartoum, thus responded to the Corriere della Sera journalist who interviewed him asking him questions on WhatsApp. There are 7 Emergency operators who have chosen to return to Italy with the evacuation convoy organized by the Italian embassy. Three of them had already planned to return, but had been blocked in the country since the clashes began. On the other hand, 46 other international Emergency operators – reads a note from the organization – have decided to stay in Sudan, where they will continue their work in the hospitals of Khartoum, Nyala and Port Sudan.

“These are extremely difficult and tense days in Khartoum, but we have decided to stay here for the 81 patients being treated in our hospital. We cannot abandon them because they would risk their lives,” explained Franco Masini, medical coordinator of Emergency’s Salam Center for cardiac surgery in Khartoum. “Many Sudanese staff colleagues are still unable to go home for safety reasons and are sleeping in the hospital to give continuity of care to hospitalized patients”. “So far, none of our facilities and none of our staff have been directly attacked or threatened. Everyone decided individually whether to leave the hospital on the basis of an assessment of the precarious security conditions of the capital and the needs of the patients – adds Muhameda Tulumovic, coordinator of the Emergency program in Sudan -. Today the Mayo Pediatric Center remains closed, at the gates of the capital, where we could not have guaranteed any safety standards either for the staff or for the patients. We have resumed work in Nyala, South Darfur, where fighting has subsided in recent days. We are also continuing our activities in our pediatric center in Port Sudan, but the situation has always remained under control there”.

“It is the most difficult moment so far, we are trying to reorganize ourselves and to secure all our ninety heart patients who are on average twenty years old and among which there are several children. We will certainly discharge the stable ones. We cannot carry out interventions in this phase: after the operations we could not put them in intensive care and in a war situation, where things change so rapidly, doing this would not be logical – says Masini, who lives with his collaborators in an attached compound to the hospital – In the next few hours we will have to make important decisions based on the evolution of the scenarios. Only one thing is certain now: we will not let our patients die”.

Emergency is present in Sudan with the Salam Center for cardiac surgery in Khartoum and with the pediatric centers in Mayo (Khartoum), Nyala (South Darfur) and Port Sudan, where it offers free treatment to children under 14. Emergency has launched an appeal: “We call on all parties to the conflict in Sudan to respect our health facilities. Our hospitals are neutral places, where we treat anyone in need, without discrimination. Many of the patients at the Salam Center for Cardiac Surgery in Khartoum can only survive if they are constantly assisted, even by machines. Any interference with medical practice would put their survival at risk.”

In Karthoum, at the epicenter of the violence in Sudan, about fifty Italians have decided not to get on the C-130 of the Air Force that would have taken them home. Andrew Comino, a Salesian missionary, is one of them, even though he is aware of risking his life every day. “A bomb fell in our Khartoum laboratory, luckily nobody was there. Fighting continues in different areas of the city. All schools are closed and the population is asked not to go out, all public and private activity is suspended”, explained the priest speaking to the fathers of Don Bosco, who in the region are engaged in teaching in technical schools and train with young people to learn the profession of carpenter, mechanic or electrician. Among the Catholic religious communities most present in the region, on the other hand, there are the Comboni fathers with six different communities and a total of about thirty people, including seven Italians, who have a particular bond with this land: “We don’t abandon anyone, we have been in Sudan for 150 years, since the founder Daniele Comboni lived and died here, where – they explain – over the decades we have developed Christian and even scholastic activities in which about a thousand people participate today, mostly Muslims. The Italian missionaries are among the oldest, some of them have even lived here for fifty years. Here there is both evangelization and dialogue with Muslims, without ever claiming to convert them, but respecting their reality in a common journey. Today we are there to survive like everyone else, to try to make it to the end of the day alive. The only evacuee is a Spanish father for medical reasons,” they explain.