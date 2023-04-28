Sudan, Emergency heart surgeon Franco Masini: “There are 7 of us left and we won’t go away. It’s a disaster here but it will be even worse afterwards”

“As always, when disputes are resolved with wars, it is a disaster. Here in Sudan now there is disaster, but after that it will be even worse“. Are the words spoken to the microphones of One, Nobody, 100Milan (Radio24) from the heart surgeon Franco Masinimedical coordinator del Salam Center of Emergency Cardiac Surgery in Khartoum, the only hospital in all of Africa that offers free heart surgery assistance. The 72-year-old doctor has chosen to remain in the Sudanese capital, where he has been serving since 2013, after having worked for over 40 years at theMajor Hospital of Parma as Head of the Clinical Cardiology Department and subsequently of the Coronary and Intensive Care Unit.

“We have decided to stay for various reasons – Masini said – First of all because there are still patients and if we left, they would have bad consequences. Now there are 7 of us in the center together with the national health personnel, who is demonstrating great attachment to the hospital and has asked us to stay. We are the only completely free cardiac surgery in all of Africa: we treat patients from Sudan and 30 African countries“.

See also “In Sudan it’s everyone against everyone. Hell broke out in half an hour, there are no safe places”: the story of the Music for Peace aid workers who returned to Italy

Emergency’s head of mission explains that in Sudan there is a very high incidence of rheumatic valvulopathy, a disease that has almost disappeared in developed countries or, at most, affects the elderly, while in Sudan it kills the youngest: “It is a disease linked to difficult and degraded living conditions: for a simple sore throat it happens that the valves of the heart are ruined. Here we do above all valve replacements. The heart valves require anti-coagulant therapy which must be controlled. If we leave, we won’t be able to follow up on patients anymore. In our last evacuation a child arrived in cardiac arrest with a blocked valve and another seriously decompensated one who we had to hospitalize. If we hadn’t been there, they might have died.”

Doctor’s final tribute to the unforgettable Gino Street, founder of Emergency: “We would need him to say no to all warsbecause it was an authoritative, heartfelt, very charismatic voice. Gino is an unrepeatable figure, there’s nothing to be done. I have been here since 2013, after having worked for 40 years in Parma. No, you never get used to the suffering of this place. In Italy cardiac surgery mainly treats elderly people, here the average age of our patients is just over 20 years old. We have seriously ill 6 or 7 year olds. You never get used to it, especially when things go wrong. But it is a great satisfaction when everything goes well”.