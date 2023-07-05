Home » Sudan, endless horror. ‘My grandmother burned alive as she tried to escape’
World

by admin
“My grandmother, Kaltuma Mohamed Adamwas together with a group of visually impaired elderly people who had been rounded up by the occupying forces at The Geneinthe RSF (the ex janjaweed, pro-government militiamen) in an isolated place, with the promise of refuge and safety. Shortly after they set fire to the building where they had been locked up. They were all burned alive.”
The tale of Adam Nora refugee in Italy when he was a boy, after fleeing Darfur to avoid being forced to take up arms in the

