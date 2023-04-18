Sudan, EU ambassador attacked in his residence. Battle rages in Khartoum: over 180 dead

The clash between the army and the paramilitaries has been going on for three days now Sudan which has already caused almost 200 deaths in a toll that risks continuing to dramatically worsen. The military was able to announce the recapture of state television but both sides’ claims to success make it difficult to establish who is actually prevailing on the ground. «A few hours ago, the EU ambassador in Sudan was attacked in his residence. This is a serious violation of the Vienna Convention. The security of diplomatic posts and personnel is a primary responsibility of the Sudanese authorities and an obligation under international law. The EU High Representative for Foreign Policy Josep Borrellin writes a tweet.

Sudan, coup in Khartoum: army-militia clashes. “Italians, stay at home”