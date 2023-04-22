Sudan, evacuation plan for 200 Italians ready

A plan for the evacuation of about two hundred Italian civilians from Sudan is ready to be launched at the disposal of the Defense. The evacuation, as is the case for other Western countries, will take place through the assembly point in Djibouti, via the Khartoum route, with the help of military aircraft. The operation will take place in the same way as when it was ordered in Afghanistan, but, in this case, it will only concern Italian citizens.

The foreign minister Antonio Tajani he declared that “the first 18-19 Italians who were taking a cruise have already reached Egypt safe and sound”. “About 130-150 compatriots remain in Sudan – he added – who can count on the maximum assistance of our embassy, ​​which together with that of Cairo in giving support to the Italians who have just arrived in Egypt”.

Sudan, the truce is triggered. Westerners on the run, it’s a race against time by Daniel Raineri

April 21, 2023



The minister also said that he is going to the 46th Air Brigade in Pisa to thank them for the work done: “The aircraft that are already present in Djibouti can be useful in the next few hours to secure the Italians who are currently in Sudan”.

The evacuation plan is part of the 72-hour truce that began on Friday morning to facilitate the movement of civilians. President Abdel Fattah al Burhan wrote on Twitter that he had “received phone calls from the leaders of several countries with the request to facilitate and guarantee the evacuation” from Sudan “of their citizens and diplomatic missions” and “agreed to provide the necessary assistance to guarantee” the transfers.