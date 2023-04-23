Home » Sudan, fighting continues despite the ceasefire – Corriere TV
Sudan, fighting continues despite the ceasefire – Corriere TV

In the country torn apart by clashes between the army loyal to the president, the general Abdel Fattah Durhanand the militiamen of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) of General Mohammed Dagaloevacuations have begun. On the morning of 23 April, the RSF attacked the convoy organized by France to bring citizens and diplomatic personnel to safety.

The RSF lets it be known that it has attacked military vehicles east of the Nile, seizing 60 with all their equipment and destroying 10. One Frenchman was reportedly wounded. This was reported by a spokesman for the Sudanese army. On the other hand, the evacuation organized during the night by the United States went smoothly. Also the Italian government is preparing the return of our fellow citizens (video Reuters).

April 23, 2023 – Updated April 23, 2023 , 10:56 am

