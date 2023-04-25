Sudan, fighting continues despite the ceasefire

Sudan’s generals have pledged to respect a new three-day truce, brokered by the United States and Saudi Arabia, but despite the declarations, loud gunfire and explosions were heard again today in the capital Khartoum. Residents reported warplanes flying over the city.

Several ceasefires declared since the outbreak of fighting on April 15 have not been observed, although intermittent pauses during the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr have allowed for the dramatic evacuation of hundreds of diplomats, aid workers and other foreigners to by air and land.

For many Sudanese, the departure of foreigners and the closure of embassies is a terrifying sign that international powers expect an escalation of the fighting that has already driven the population to disaster.

The 96 Italians and 13 foreign citizens fleeing the war in Sudan have returned to Italy with an Air Force plane. Foreign Minister Tajani was at Ciampino. In two days there were 21 flights to EU countries. “Violence in Sudan can engulf the entire region,” said UN Secretary General Guterres.

Sudan, the arrival at Ciampino of the evacuated Italians: waiting for them Tajani and General Figliuolo news/sudan_continuano_i_combattimenti_nonostante_il_cessate_il_fuoco-12772212/&el=player_ex_12772134″>

Meanwhile, the Sudanese have desperately sought a way to escape the chaos, fearing rival camps will intensify their battle for power once the evacuations are complete. The Sudanese army, commanded by General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, and rival Rapid Support Forces, a paramilitary group led by General Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo, said they would observe the ceasefire. In separate announcements, they said Saudi Arabia played a role in the negotiations.

“This ceasefire aims to establish humanitarian corridors, enabling citizens and residents to access essential resources, healthcare and safe areas, while evacuating diplomatic missions,” the Rapid Support Forces said in a statement. . The army’s announcement used similar language, adding it would respect the truce “provided the rebels agree to stop all hostilities”.

But fighting continued, including in Omdurman, a city across the Nile River from Khartoum. Omdurman resident Amin Ishaq said there were clashes this morning around the state television headquarters and military bases just outside Omdurman. “They haven’t stopped fighting,” he said. “They only stop when they run out of ammunition.” “The sounds of gunfire, explosions and warplanes are still heard throughout Khartoum,” said Atiya Abdalla Atiya, a senior figure in the Sudan Doctors’ Syndicate, a group that monitors victims. “They don’t respect ceasefires.” Atiya said he suspects the main purpose of declaring a new ceasefire is to allow more foreigners to be evacuated.

Meanwhile, Foreign Minister James Cleverly confirmed that the United Kingdom is coordinating the evacuation of British citizens from Sudan. “We have started contacting citizens directly and providing routes for departure from the country,” he wrote on Twitter. British military flights are expected to depart from an airport outside Khartoum, the Foreign Office added, specifying that “flights will be open to those with British passports and priority will be given to family groups with children and/or the elderly or individuals with disability Health“.

While France has evacuated 538 people, including 209 French, President Emmanuel Macron announced at the Defense Council at the Elysee. France, like other countries, has since Sunday organized an evacuation operation for several hundred French citizens and other nationalities, organizing several air passages between Khartoum and Djibouti.