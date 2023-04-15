Sudan, heavy clashes throughout Khartoum. Paramilitaries: “Let’s control the presidential palace”. The army denies it

The army clashes with the paramilitaries from the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) of the general Mohamed Hamdane Daglowho report having taken control of the presidential palace and the airport Khartoum e Merowecapital of Sudan. News that is branded as “lies” by the army, which it used during the clashes light weapons e heavy. Gunfire this morning was heard in several areas of the city, including the center and the neighborhood of Bahri. In a statement released this morning, the Fsr – who enjoy the support of the mercenaries of the Russian group Wagnerto the front in Ukraine – accused the army of attacking its forces at one of its bases south of Khartoum.

. “I fightswhich began in the southern part of Khartoum, quickly spread across the Nile to the sister city of Omdurmanwhere residents said gunmen surrounded the studios of the state broadcaster,” reports the New York Times. An official of United Nationswho reported gunfire near his home in the city center, said he received reports of fighting in the neighborhoods of RiyadhKhartoum 2, Manshiya and Soba: “literally everywhere,” he said. Also John GodfreyUS ambassador in Sudan, tells of a critical situation in the Sudanese capital: “Yesterday I arrived late at night in Khartoum and woke up today to the deeply unsettling sounds of gunfire and fighting. I am currently taking refuge with the embassy team, as the Sudanese in Khartoum and elsewhere are doing. The escalation of tensions within the military component is extremely dangerous. I urgently call on top military leaders to stop the fighting.”

The paramilitaries also announced on Twitter “the expulsion of the aggressors” (the government forces, accused by the FSR of having attacked their headquarters in the area of Sobain the south of the capital) and to have “control of the airport of Khartoum“. The government’s armed forces “simultaneously attacked the Rapid Support Forces sites and headquarters in Khartoum, Marawi and other cities,” the tweets read. Fsr, who “defended themselves and responded to hostile forces, inflicting heavy losses on them”. Also, the Fsr they announced that they also check “Merowe airport”. “In this delicate circumstance in our nation’s history, the Rapid Support Forces calls on all citizens to stand by them and will continue their efforts to protect the country’s achievements and its people’s glorious, victorious revolution,” they said.

Tensions between the army and the Rapid Support Forces have escalated in recent months and forced delays in signing an internationally backed deal with political parties to boost the country’s democratic transition. Village after the deposition made jointly by the army and paramilitaries of the autocrat Omar al-Bashir in 2019. The current tensions between the army and the paramilitaries stem from a disagreement on how to integration of the FSR in the army. However, the rivalry between army and Fsr goes back to the government of al-Bashir. Under the former president, the paramilitary force – led by the mighty general Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo – has developed considerably, mainly integrating members of former local militiasnote come Janjaweedprotagonists of the brutal repression in the Darfur region of Sudan during the decades of conflict.