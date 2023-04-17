Sudan, it’s war again

Violent clashes erupted on Saturday between the army and a paramilitary group also supported by Wagner’s Russians. Even Pope Francis has called for laying down arms and for dialogue to prevail

Even Pope Francis, during Sunday’s Angelus prayer, expressed his closeness to the people of Sudan, where an armed clash is currently underway between two military factions which has already caused a hundred deaths and dozens of injuries: “I invite you to pray that arms be laid down and dialogue may prevail so that we can resume the path of peace and harmony together”, said the Pontiff, recalling the tragedies that wars continue to spread.

The clashes in Sudan began last Saturday in the capital, Khartoum. The Sudanese doctors’ union has reported at least 97 dead and over 300 injured, many of whom are unable to reach hospitals due to travel difficulties. Civilians were immediately ordered not to leave their homes and many foreign citizens – including about 150 Italians – are now stranded in the country, the airspace having been closed.

The two warring factions are the regular army, commanded by the current president of the junta that governs the country, General Abdel Fattah al Burhan, and the paramilitary group Rapid Support Forces (RSF), led by c ‘is the vice president, General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, also called Hemedti. Burhan led the coup that led to the ousting of former president Omar al Bashir in 2019, and Hemedti also took part in it. Initially allies – since the conflict in Darfur – for several months the tension between the two generals has grown until it explodes in military confrontation.

Burhan had participated as commander of the Sudanese army in the war in Darfur, during which thousands of civilians belonging to the non-Arab population of the region died. The worst violence was perpetrated by various militias, including the notorious Janjaweed, which also included Dagalo, responsible for very serious crimes. In 2013, at the behest of the government of then President Omar el-Bashir, the Janjaweed forces were reconstituted into a paramilitary apparatus under the name of RSF.

It was Bashir himself who put Dagalo in charge of the group, which since 2017 has also controlled the gold mines of Darfur. That same year he began receiving military training from Wagner’s Russian militiamen, and increasingly sophisticated weaponry. This has allowed the RSF to widen their influence. While the Wagner group allegedly took control of some mining sites, through front companies, such as Meroe Gold and M-Invest, against which the Council of the European Union imposed new sanctions at the end of March, after the US Department of the Treasury.

After the 2019 coup, which deposed Bachir, a democratic transition government was established headed by Abdalla Hamdok, who, in turn, was ousted in 2021 by a new coup that brought Burhan to the top of the country ; Dagalo was appointed his deputy. In December 2022, following strong internal and international pressure, the Junta agreed to hand power back to a civilian administration; which would have made it possible to relaunch the country’s democratization process, in exchange for economic aid from the international community. The agreement, however, also provided for the dissolution of the RSF and their integration into the army.

Hence the increasingly violent clashes that began in recent days. In addition to the Pope, members of the UN Security Council have also declared their deep concern for the situation, calling for an end to hostilities and the opening of humanitarian corridors for civilians trapped between the two fires. The African Union immediately intervened, opposing any “external interference” that would further complicate the situation. He also called on “the countries of the region and other actors to support the ongoing efforts to bring the country back towards the transition process and towards a constitutional order”. The clashes in Sudan were also the subject of discussion during the G7 foreign summit in Karuizawa, currently taking place in Japan.