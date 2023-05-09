Sudan, over 150 thousand fleeing the military war. Talks in Jeddah for truce

Listen to the audio version of the article

Now there is the glimmer of talks, triangulated in Jeddah by the Saudis and the United States. But the more the conflict expands, the further the scenario of a peaceful resolution of the conflict in Sudan recedes: the clash that broke out on April 15, 2023 between the regular army and the paramilitaries of the Rapid Support Forces, led respectively by generals Abdel Fattah Burhan and Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, known as “Hemetti”. The escalation, the culmination of tensions between the two former allies in the 2021 coup, is costing an increasing number of civilian casualties and unleashing a wave of migration in the neighbors of Africa’s third largest country. With numbers that are increasingly alarming, starting from the total number of deaths and injuries counted in less than a month of hostilities.

Budgets from 500 to 700 victims

The Sudan doctors union records at least 481 deaths and more than 2,500 injured since the start of the fighting, which entered the third week and has long since spread beyond the initial borders of the capital Khartoum. It is the union itself that reports that there are “at least” 100 victims in Darfur, the western region already battered by the almost two decades of the conflict which ended in 2020 with 300,000 dead and millions displaced. Other sources estimate more than 700 victims, given that it could still be underestimated compared to fighting that threatens to spill over into civil war and undermine the already precarious balance of the Region. The rise in violence is fueling an ever-growing humanitarian crisis, complicated by the country’s semi-complete isolation and the difficulty of delivering aid which is also starting to flow into the port of Port Sudan.

UN: over 120,000 people fleeing Sudan

In an update dated May 4, the UN High Commissioner for Refugees estimates a total of 150,761 people fleeing, including asylum seekers, refugees and migrants returning to the country who had abandoned them in favor of Suda. The greatest pressure is being exerted on Egypt, the destination of almost 70,000 asylum seekers and refugees in transit to the north. Over 26,000 migrants have flowed into Chad, a country that already hosts 400,000 Sudanese refugees and borders Darfur, while more than 43,000 have crossed the southern border with South Sudan: a share that is divided between 2,756 new arrivals and a total of 40,295 south repatriated Sudanese.

After the flops of the various truces declared so far, with the rebound of accusations of violations between the army and the paramilitaries, the hopes of a more rigorous ceasefire hang on the “talks” which began on May 6 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, with the mediation of hosts and the United States. The stakes do not seem to be the end of hostilities, bound by both sides to the surrender of their adversaries, but a truce to favor the flow of humanitarian aid.

The fear is that the conflict could further undermine the stability of the region, with impacts on the Horn of Africa and a Sahel already in check by one of the bloodiest terrorist insurgences on an African and global scale. The first domino effect remains “that of a humanitarian crisis, with over 100,000 refugees already fleeing Sudan,” explains Emanuela Del Re, EU special representative in the Sahel. It can be worse for those who stay. In Sudan, at the end of January, the UN estimated about 3.8 million internally displaced persons. The updated budget is not yet known.