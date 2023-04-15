Home » Sudan, paramilitaries: let’s control the presidential palace. Army air raid
World

Sudan, paramilitaries: let’s control the presidential palace. Army air raid

by admin
Sudan, paramilitaries: let’s control the presidential palace. Army air raid

A huge explosion was heard in the Sudanese capital as the air force claims to have hit paramilitary bases in Khartoum. This was reported by various media including Sky news Arabia. The government’s air force reportedly destroyed a field belonging to the rapid support forces in the eastern Nile region with warplanes. Sudanese paramilitaries say they have taken control of Khartoum’s presidential palace and Khartoum airport, as rivalries between the two generals behind the 2021 coup have been going on for weeks.

Witnesses earlier reported “fighting” and explosions near a paramilitary headquarters of General Mohamed Hamdane Daglo’s Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in south Khartoum, while AFP journalists heard gunfire near the airport and in the northern suburbs.

“Pillars of smoke rise from inside the Marawi air base, amid clashes between the army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in the base and in the capital, Khartoum”: reports Al Arabiya TV on Facebook, quoting one of its own corresponding.

Already on Wednesday, the army had issued a statement warning of the danger posed by the deployment of RSF forces in the city of Marawi (or Merowe), located near an army airbase in the Northern State, without adequate coordination with the army.

Find out more

The friction between the military and paramilitaries has been escalating for months, with differences evident in recent exchanges and counter-statements by both sides. General Mohamed Hamdan “Hemedti” Dagalo, commander of the RSF and vice president of the Sovereign Council, had publicly rejected acts carried out last October 25 by the president of the same council and commander in chief of the army, lieutenant general Abdel-Fattah Al-Burhan, calling them a “coup d’état”.

You may also like

Clashes in Sudan between the army and a...

Milan Borjan praises Miloš Milojević | Sports

Sudan, heavy clashes throughout Khartoum. Paramilitaries: “Let’s control...

US media: Biden and the President of Ireland...

Trapani Birgi radio survey on Saturday 15 April...

Mark Sheehan, guitarist and founder of the Script...

Hong Kong: the Gospel of friendship

Nunatak, interview in Mondo Sonoro (2023)

Pope to Alitalia staff: You are my wings,...

News Udinese – Agent Udogie: “I’m ruling out...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy