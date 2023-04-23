Sudan, race against time to evacuate EU and US citizens: airports are battlefields and guerrillas are raging on the streets

“In a couple of days,” he says over the phone from Khartoum a retired Brigadier General who does not want to be appointed for security reasons. The news released by the Sudanese army seems encouraging for soldiers loyal to the general Abdul Fattah Al Burhan who claim to have taken control of much of the capital. Those on the fate of his rival, the general Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo here they chase each other: he is wounded, he is taking refuge in Ethiopiais on the run towards the First. Difficult to divide the true from the African legends. Al Burhan does not want the truce invoked by all, it instead wants one military victory and he is convinced that he can get it in a few days. Meanwhile the war has entered its second week, the third largest country in Africa is on its knees, the cities are starving, 50 hospitals have been bombed and abandoned. Almost 1,000 civilians killed, it is difficult to estimate the losses of the two sides in a battle where no prisoners are taken. In any case the airports of the country are under fire from the artillery of Hemeti, that of Khartoum is even occupied by his RFS. In Khartoum 2, one of the most exclusive areas of the Sudanese capital, gangs of armed minors enlisted in the RFS swarm the streets without any supervision: they raid and plunder everything they find. Child soldiers slightly higher than Kalashinikov which they embrace with haunted eyes and cigarettes in their mouths.

With this news from the ground, the possible evacuation of foreigners from Sudan at the moment appears extremely complicated. Nothing can be done without an airport and the Khartoum airport is the main battlefield between the two generals. A journey by car to the border with Chad is long and dangerous, the coast of Red Sea it is about 1,000 kilometers from the capital. Therefore it is impossible to use helicopters that take off from ships that pass by off the coast.

Despite this, the deteriorating situation in the Sudanese capital, with no water and no electricity, pushed the American president Joe Biden to order the evacuation of American diplomatic personnel. At sunset yesterday, escorted by other aircraft, a V-22 Osprey – a vertical take-off aircraft like helicopters – landed near the American embassy and took on board the 70 diplomats USA. 100 men from the plane got off the plane US Special Forces – including those of US Navy Seal Team 6 – to create a safety area for the embarkation of civilians. Not a shot was fired and in less than an hour the salvage operation was completed and the Osprey was lifted off for Djibouti. Here, American diplomats have been safe since Sunday morning.

In the Djibouti bases, the French military are also on standby Foreign Legion but also the men of the San Marco Brigade of the nearby Italian Military Support Base (BMIS) “Amedeo Guillet”. A company of German “leatherheads”. has been stationary for two days in a military airport in Greece waiting for orders. A European rescue operation it’s all to be written, it’s never happened before. The military coordination of several countries for a rescue operation of thousands of civilians in a war zone is not planned in 24-48 hours. There are around 2,000 European citizens in Sudan representing seven EU countries, among them around 200 are the Italians. The employees of our diplomatic headquarters have been refugees in the ambassador’s residence for days Michael Tommasi.

There are no signals instead of evacuation by other countries, such as Türkiye, Russia, Chinesewhile other Arab diplomats – fromSaudi Arabia and of the United Arab Emirates – tempting fate they undertook the journey by car – almost 1,000 kilometers – to reach Port Sudan and from there by ship Jeddah. Diplomats from European countries are largely refugees in the residences of their respective ambassadors, but the flag flying over the gates is no protection. The residences are generally not a safe place, they are known in the city, they are located in residential districts that attract the numerous groups of stragglers in the capital who raid and loot and they are often defended by an armed force that is only symbolic. The residence of the EU ambassador was devastated, such as that of the Japanese ambassador. In the French one from the inside they managed to repel the onslaught. A situation that is not easy to manage for weeks.

Furthermore, the evacuation of diplomatic personnel means the closure – albeit temporary – of the embassy. They must be burned all documents, files and folders, codes, “sensitive” files, accounting books, stamps, letterheads. The machines for printing gods must be “broken”. passports, identity cards e licensesencrypted machines for the transmission of confidential data to Italy, to Farnesinatowards our security systems. The evacuation of Westerners and the closure of embassies naturally means handing over the fate of Sudan and its 45 million inhabitants to the new masters of Africa: China, Russia, the Arabs of the Gulf.