Sudan, rebels break into bacteriological laboratory. "Alarm for measles and cholera"
World

The alarm unleashed by the civil war in Sudan, which to date has caused hundreds of deaths and a mass exodus towards Chad and the South, is increasingly alarming…

The alarm triggered by the civil war is getting higher and higher Sudan, which to date has caused hundreds of deaths and a mass exodus towards Chad and South Sudan. The World Health Organization (WHO) has issued a warning following the occupation of National Public Health Laboratory of Khartoum, by some armed militias: it is an important state research center where samples of bacteria that cause diseases such as measles, cholera and polio are analysed.

It is not clear which belligerent faction the occupants belong to, but this matters little: according to the WHO, in any case, the occupation of the laboratory constitutes “an enormous biological risk” and “an extremely dangerous situation”, due to the impossibility technicians to secure all the biological material stored inside. Furthermore, frequent power outages in the facility risk accelerating the deterioration of blood supplies, which are already very low due to the high number of injured.

This is the picture described by the WHO representative in Sudan, Nima Said Abid, during a briefing with the press via videoconference from Geneva. Therefore, it is feared that a possible release of pathogens from the Khartoum laboratory could trigger an epidemic, greatly aggravating the already desperate situation in the country.

Emergency numbers

The conflict that has broken out in Sudan pits the national army, commanded by the president, against each other Abdul al-Burhanand the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) under the orders of the Vice President Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo. The two soldiers had been the architects of the coup that overthrew the transitional government of the prime minister in October 2021 Abdullah Hamdok.

According to the United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR), up to 270 thousand refugees could flee to Chad and South Sudan, after a 72-hour “ceasefire” established thanks to the mediation of the United States, to facilitate services humanitarian and to celebrate the end of Ramadan. So far, according to estimates by the Sudanese Ministry of Health, the fighting has resulted in at least 600 dead and 3500 wounded.

The rescue of the Italians stranded in Sudan

Italy has completed the rescue mission for compatriots trapped in Khartoum. «96 people brought home, on two separate flights from Djibouti, 83 are Italians and 13 are foreign citizens. All Italian civilians were rescued in a difficult and risky evacuation operation, thanks once again to our Armed Forces for their professionalism and sense of sacrifice always at the service of Italy and the Italians”, declared the Undersecretary of Defence, Matteo Perego of Cremnago. Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani arrived to welcome them at Ciampino airport.

