Sudan, rebels occupy a biological laboratory. WHO alarm: “High risk”

Biological alarm in Sudan: it was launched by the WHO, which warned of the existence of “biological risks” due to the occupation of a laboratory by the fighters.

The biological risks have been defined by the WHO as “very high” following the occupation by the military of a national health laboratory. “Yesterday I received a phone call from the head of the central public health laboratory,” said the Geneva organization’s representative in Sudan, Dr. Nima Saeed Abid, at a press conference in Geneva. “They sent away all the technicians of the laboratory, which is now completely under the control of one of the parties to the conflict and used as a military base”.

The situation, he added, is “extremely dangerous” because the laboratory contains samples of pathogens of rubella, cholera and polio. This occupation therefore involves “an enormous biological risk”, she insisted. WHO has already verified 14 attacks on health facilities since the start of the clashes in Sudan, resulting in 8 deaths and 2 injuries. “Attacks against health centers must stop,” the WHO demanded.