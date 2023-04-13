Some 1,300 communities have decided to abandon these terrible practices, which still affect nine out of ten women

The practice of female genital mutilation (FGM) is still a terrible scourge that affects more than 200 million women in the world. In Sudan, for example, still today 9 out of 10 are victims. However, it is precisely in this country that some significant steps forward are being made. After the introduction, in 2020, of a law that criminalizes this ancestral and very cruel practice, many communities have decided to abandon it. An important initiative because it does not concern single people, but indeed entire communities that have tackled the issue in all its social, religious, traditional and health implications. About 1,300 have publicly declared that they want to abandon these practices.

Already around 2018, the Simple Spacial Survey Method had recorded a decrease in cases in Sudan, which had dropped from 89% in 2010 to 83.9%. However, the percentage of girls under 14 subjected to FGM remained very high and worrying and concerning 27.2% of girls and adolescents.

According to a recent Unicef ​​report, female genital mutilation is still widespread in the African continent (and beyond), and there are various reasons (sexual, sociological, religious… ) which lead societies to still consider such a practice acceptable. According to Unicef, the phenomenon represents a blatant violation of women’s rights: FGM are in fact discriminatory and prevent girls from being protected both in terms of their health, including reproductive health, and the violence suffered.

Even the World Health Organization (WHO), in this year’s report, underlines how these violences have short- and long-term repercussions on the girls who suffer them; moreover, the costs for the treatment of young victims are very high (about $1.4 million a year).

The protection of minors in Sudan is still a widely debated issue: due to the political crisis there have been delays in the approval and implementation of laws aimed at protecting children and there are countless cases of violence, abuse and exploitation. In any case, the measures taken against FGM represent a significant step forward for this country, as well as the actions of dialogue and community mobilization who have thus begun to abandon such practices.