Sudan, the army appeals to civilians: enlist. Towards the 3 million displaced and fleeing migrants

Sudan’s regular army appeals to young people and to “anyone who is capable of fighting” for a mass enlistment among its ranks: a call to arms against the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, the latest chapter in a battle that it has been dragging on since April 15th and could officially border on civil war.

The announcement came from the army’s Facebook page, giving a new acceleration to the conflict which has seen army general Abdel Fattah Burhan and RSF leader Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo, known as “Hemetti”, have been facing each other for almost three months. as head of the Janjaweed militia at the time of the Darfur massacre. The negotiating rounds mediated in Jeddah by the US and Saudi Arabia have not yet borne fruit and the various “truces” announced have always ended with mutual accusations of violations of the ceasefire, while the extent of the humanitarian crisis is growing at increasingly alarming rates.

Over 3,000 victims and 2.15 million displaced

The power struggle between the two, allies in the 2021 coup, are claiming an ever-increasing number of victims and fueling a humanitarian crisis that is pressing on a region already plagued by instability. The local health ministry has counted over 3,000 deaths since the start of hostilities, a figure that the United Nations deems underestimated compared to the balance of the conflict. On the humanitarian front, the latest update from the UN High Commissioner for Refugees estimates 613,632 people fleeing and at least 2.15 million displaced within Sudanese borders.

The army’s appeal via social media follows what its leader, Burhani, entrusted to a television message, asking young people to join the armed forces or fight “from their homes” against the paramilitaries. The army says its troop commanders have been instructed to “receive and equip” anyone who shows up and will have to go to barracks as soon as possible. It is not clear whether there are the extremes of forced conscription, but the insistence of the appeal reveals both the escalating degree of the confrontation and the difficulties faced by the Sudanese Armed Forces in the conflict against the paramilitaries.

Testimonies collected by the Associated Press report that the RSF would be in an advantageous position compared to the regular army, thanks to a capillary penetration in the capital Khartoum and a potential pool of 100,000 men at the disposal of «Hemetti» strategies. The army reacted with heavy artillery and bombing of the capital, also to the detriment of civilian targets, with the aim of targeting houses transformed into operational bases for the paramilitaries.

