Sudan, the great evacuation of foreigners. Tajani: “Our compatriots tomorrow in Italy”. Conversation between the head of the paramilitary and the Italian minister. The Pope: “Enough violence”

Fighting continues in Sudan. The coup forces, supported by extremist groups, violated the truce and attacked the Rapid Support Forces in the Kafouri area with airstrikes. “The attack targeted the homes of innocent citizens, causing dozens of deaths and injuries”: the paramilitaries claim on Facebook adding “we strongly condemn this disloyal behavior, which is incompatible with the declared commitment to the armistice of 72 hours»started on Friday and already hacked. “We will continue the fight until the surrender of Al-Burhan, who has violated the framework agreement,” writes a TV of the Al-Arabiya network on Twitter, publishing an audio of the leader of the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) of Sudan, Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo in reference to General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, head of the Sudanese armed forces and de facto president of the country: “We want the safety of civilians – if his words -, but it was Al-Burhan who provoked us with the declaration of war” .

Italians evacuated from the embassy

«On Sunday evening, the Rapid Support Forces carried out a successful evacuation of Italian citizens». The operation started “from the ambassador’s residence in Khartoum 2” and “included, in addition to embassy staff”, also “41 Italian citizens, aboard 6 vehicles and a bus”: the paramilitaries of the RSF quoting its spokesman.

Tajani: “Return of the Italians tomorrow”

«We are evacuating all the Italian citizens who have asked to leave Sudan, and this thanks to the collaboration between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Defense and Intelligence, and also thanks to the talks we have had with the leaders of the two opposing factions. The prime minister is constantly informed and we count, if things go the right way, to have our compatriots in Italy tomorrow». This was stated by Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani in an update to Tg1 and Tg2.

Conversation between Tajani and the head of the paramilitaries

Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, the head of the paramilitary forces of the Sudanese Rapid Support Forces (RSF), wrote on his Facebook account that he had “today an exchange of views with the Italian Foreign Minister, Antonio Tajani, on the developments of the crisis in our country . Tajani expressed his appreciation for the efforts made by the Rapid Support Forces in the evacuation of some diplomatic missions and looks forward to greater coordination in the evacuation of citizens of his country and others during the truce. And again: “We affirm our commitment to international humanitarian law and all laws relating to the protection of civilians in times of war”, continues Dagalo’s post, adding that “we will not hesitate to provide the necessary structures to ensure the passage sure of the citizens of friendly and brotherly countries towards their various destinations”.

Dagalo also wrote that he “assured Josep Borrell of our full commitment to the declared humanitarian truce and our willingness to provide the necessary structures to help foreign citizens and communities move to safe areas. We are also ready to mobilize all our capabilities to transport (…) Sudanese citizens and foreigners to the desired destinations”.

Borrell: “Cease fire immediately”

“I spoke to both Generals Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo urging an immediate ceasefire. I also insisted on the need to protect civilians and ensure the safe evacuation of EU citizens”. The High Representative for Foreign Policy Josep Borrell writes it in a tweet.

Blockouts on the Internet

The country has been experiencing an “almost total” Internet blackout since this morning. This was reported by NetBlocks, a London-based organization that monitors web access around the world. “Real-time network data shows a near-total collapse of internet connectivity in Sudan with national connectivity now at 2% of ordinary levels.”

The Italian security plan

It’s Italy? «The government is preparing a return plan to secure our compatriots who are currently in Sudan. Our embassy is fully operational and provides them with the necessary assistance. She stated it to Tgcom24 the Undersecretary for Foreign Affairs, Maria Tripodi. «The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is naturally also operating from a diplomatic point of view and we hope that the conditions for reaching a ceasefire will soon arise. Of course, the consent of both parties to the conflict is needed. But Italy, together with the international community, has taken steps from the outset to make this happen. In the meantime, thanks also to the support of our Air Force, we hope to bring home all the Italians present in Sudan as soon as possible”.

Seven Emergency operators return to Italy

There are 7 Emergency operators who have chosen to return to Italy with the evacuation convoy organized by the Italian embassy. Three of them had already planned to return, but had been blocked in the country since the clashes began. Another 46 international operators, however, have decided to stay in Sudan where they will continue their work in the hospitals of Khartoum, Nyala and Port Sudan. «These are extremely difficult and tense days in Khartoum, but we have decided to stay here for the 81 patients being treated in our hospital. We cannot abandon them because they would risk their lives – explains Franco Masini, medical coordinator of Emergency’s Salam Center for cardiac surgery in Khartoum -. Many Sudanese staff colleagues are still unable to go home for safety reasons and are sleeping in the hospital to give continuity of care to hospitalized patients”.

Two Italians who fled from Khartoum in recent days

Two Italians who had been traveling across the African continent for some time managed to escape from Khartoum “as soon as the situation started to deteriorate in Sudan”. It was learned in Cairo from sources that did not specify the exact day. Aboard their car, they reached the border with Ethiopia where they managed to transit thanks to the help of the Italian embassy in Ethiopia and the Ethiopian authorities, arriving in Addis Ababa, from where they will continue their journey. One of the two is a compatriot who has been traveling the world since 2016 as part of the «Alveto Expedition».

The Pope’s appeal: stop the violence

“Unfortunately, the situation in Sudan remains serious. Therefore, I renew my appeal for the violence to cease as soon as possible and for the path of dialogue to be resumed. I invite everyone to pray for our Sudanese brothers and sisters.” The Pope said it at the Regina Coeli.

Ong: with the crisis, departures will increase

“With the crisis in Sudan, the departures of refugees will increase”. This is the alarm raised by the NGOs Mediterranea and Sos Mediterranée in the light of the crisis taking place in the African country. “What is happening aggravates a situation of great suffering for the civilian population and will clearly push people to move from the country”, explain the NGO Mediterranea. “Regardless of where the refugees come from, we are ready to save them”, they say from Sos Mediterranée.

the big escape

Meanwhile, the great flight from the country continues: France has launched “a rapid evacuation operation” of its citizens as announced by the Foreign Ministry, which specified that European citizens and citizens from “allied countries” are also involved in the Paris operation .

Attack on a French convoy: one wounded

Accusations between regular Sudanese troops and RSF paramilitaries regarding the attack on a convoy of French citizens, during which one of them was injured. The reports Reuters. No comment from Paris, which announced the evacuation of compatriots and diplomatic personnel from Sudan.

An employee of the Egyptian embassy was also injured

An employee of the Egyptian embassy in Khartoum was shot and wounded. This was reported by a spokesman for the Cairo Foreign Ministry quoted by Sky News Arabiawithout providing further details.

The United States evacuates diplomatic personnel

America, it was President Biden himself who underlined it, has already evacuated all its diplomatic staff: «I am proud of the extraordinary commitment of the staff of our Embassy, ​​who carried out their duties with courage and professionalism and embodied the friendship and America’s bond with the people of Sudan,” Biden said in a statement released by the White House.

Russia: compatriots at the embassy in Khartoum

Almost all Russian citizens in Khartoum have been transferred to the Russian embassy. This was stated by the Russian ambassador Andrey Chernovol, specifying that at the moment it is not clear whether it is possible to conduct evacuations by air since clashes are underway at the capital’s airport. “We are evaluating all possible ways to evacuate Russian citizens,” he said, quoted by al Jazeera.

London has evacuated its embassy staff

The British Foreign Secretary, James Cleverly, announced in a tweet that the United Kingdom has evacuated the staff of its embassy in Sudan.

France, almost 100 compatriots already evacuated

Nearly 100 French have already been evacuated from Sudan. According to the Ministry of the Armed Forces, the first French plane with around 100 passengers on board took off from Khartoum and should land at 6pm in Djibouti. Bfmtv reports it. Another 100 French citizens will be evacuated with a second flight, scheduled to depart in the late afternoon today. No further flights are planned by the French Ministry. the

Germany also initiates evacuation for German citizens

Germany has started evacuation operations for German citizens in Sudan after a first failed attempt. He brings it back Spiegel, that a first Airbus A340 M aircraft of the Berlin armed forces landed in Sudan to bring a first group of Germans to safety. Nearly 300 Germans are now slated to leave Sudan as soon as possible.

Holland sends two C-130s and one Airbus A330

The Netherlands has sent two Air Force Hercules C-130 aircraft and an Airbus A330 to Jordan for a possible rescue mission. “We deeply sympathize with the Dutch in Sudan and will make every effort to evacuate people where and when possible,” Defense Minister Kajsa Ollongren said.

The point – Powder keg Sudan, the shadow of jihad looms

UNHCR: 20,000 fleeing Sudan in recent days

“Eastern Chad already hosts over 400,000 refugees from Sudan and new arrivals are putting further strain on the country’s public services and resources, which are already overstretched.” This is the alarm raised by the UNHCR, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, according to which there are “millions of people fleeing in the region” of Sudan. “In recent days – according to UNHCR estimates – there would be between 10,000 and 20,000 people fleeing the conflict in the Sudanese region of Darfur to seek refuge in neighboring Chad”.

Media: Inmates escape from prison in Khartoum

Inmates of Kobar prison in the Sudanese capital of Khartoum have escaped taking advantage of ongoing fighting. A reporter from Al Jazeera on site. “Someone broke into Kobar prison, which is located in the northern part of the capital, and the prisoners were released,” says the journalist, “the inmates said that the humanitarian situation inside the prison was quite serious and that for these are escaped”.