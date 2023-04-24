Sudan, the Italians evacuated: even Ambassador Tommasi. Germans and Spaniards also left the country

Out of Sudan. The violent clashes that have been going on in the country since April 15 between the regular army and the paramilitary group of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) have forced foreign citizens, including embassies, to leave the country. Italy, Spain, Germany and other European countries as well as the USA have taken away or are ending the evacuation operations. Sunday night, as reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, “the first phase of the evacuation of Italian citizens from Sudan, hit in recent days by a violent armed conflict. Thanks to an operation coordinated by the Crisis Unit of the Foreign Ministry, with defense assets and intelligence support, more than 100 compatriots have been placed in safety, including diplomatic personnel. With the flight of an Air Force C130 and a second flight of a Spanish AM400 were transferred to Djibouti 105 Italian citizens and 31 foreign citizens, including Portuguese, Australian, Greek, British, Swedish citizens“.

“Since the first news of the clashes, on April 15 – recalls the Foreign Ministry – the Farnesina had activated close coordination with the Prime Minister, the Defense Ministry and the Security Agencies to monitor the situation and evaluate options to protect of Italian citizens, who were contacted individually by the Crisis Unit to verify their conditions. In the early hours of Sunday 23 April, the compatriots converged on the residence of the Italian Ambassador, Michele Tommasi. The latter coordinated the organization of the convoy which reached the Wadi Seyydna airport, located about 30 km north of the Sudanese capital, the only way out by air since the international airport of Khartoum was unusable due to damage from the fighting. “In conjunction with other European and allied countries, a international airlift made it possible to reach the military base in Djibouti, where the compatriots will be hosted. The repatriation will take place on Monday evening with an Air Force flight. Minister Tajani directly followed the planning and the evacuation operation in close contact with the prime minister and the defense minister”. Among the evacuees there is also the ambassador Michele Tommasi.

Spain has announced that it has evacuated about 100 people, including 30 Spanish citizens and 70 others from European and Latin American countries. Madrid’s foreign ministry said in a statement that a military plane left Khartoum shortly before 11pm (Italian time) on Sunday bound for Djibouti. Germany has evacuated 101 German citizens and their family members from Sudan. The German Foreign Ministry has informed that the first military plane that took German nationals out of Sudan landed at Berlin airport at 6:15 am on Monday morning after a stopover in Jordan. A C-130 Hercules of the Dutch Air Force has departed from Sudan for Jordan, carrying on board evacuees of various nationalities, including citizens of the Netherlands. The Jordanian authorities also announced that 4 planes landed at the Amman military airport carrying 343 Jordanians evacuated from Port Sudan.

The situation in the country is dramatic. 69% of hospitals located in conflict areas in Sudan have suspended their services and 79 basic hospitals in the capital Khartoum and 55 federal states involved are not working as reported by the medical union “Ccsd” on its Facebook page. However, the 24 hospitals in these areas that are still “fully or partially operational” (some only provide first aid services) are “threatened with closure due to thethe lack of medical personnel, medical supplies, water and electricity“, warns the Ccsd, pointing out that in the clashes between the army and the paramilitaries that have been going on for ten days, “six ambulances were attacked” and “others were not allowed to pass to transport patients and provide assistance”.