Sudan: the match between Egypt and China for control of the waters of the Nile

The course of events in Sudan risks triggering some common dynamics in these cases such as the spillover effect and the internationalization of the conflict. If the contagion appears improbable since at the moment the armed conflict does not involve transnational ethnic groups, the occurrence of dynamics of intervention from the outside is easier. Some actors, in particular Egypt and Ethiopia, may have an interest in directing the outcome of the fighting to ensure influence over the next regime or, more simply, to prevent the rival from acquiring it.