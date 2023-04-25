Sudan, the new truce agreement already in the balance. Taken laboratory, WHO: high biological risk

Listen to the audio version of the article

The “72-hour” truce agreed in Sudan is already faltering, the umpteenth attempt at mediation since the outbreak of the conflict. Barely a day after the entry into force of the agreement, also sponsored by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, reciprocal accusations of violation of the agreement between the two warring factions have already started: the regular army and the paramilitaries of the Rapid support forcesled respectively by generals al-Buhari and his (former) deputy Dagalo, known as Hemetti.

The three-day event has appeared to hang in the balance since its early hours, with military aircraft flying over the capital and the sounds of gunfire and explosions echoing in what is becoming the tenth consecutive day of fighting. In the meantime, concern is growing about the impact of a conflict that has already caused – at least – 400 victims and over 3,700 wounded, triggering the alarms of the United Nations for a humanitarian crisis of international impact. After the exodus of international diplomats and civilians, urgently repatriated by their respective governments, the UN already counts 20,000 citizens fleeing the Darfur region and estimates that another 270,000 could move towards Chad and South Sudan.

The return to hostilities and the taking of the laboratory

Expectations of a longer-lasting truce than those announced so far are shattering on the first official reports of violations of a ceasefire pushed above all by the USA and Saudi Arabia. The paramilitaries of the RSF wrote from their Twitter account, very updated and alongside that of Dagalo himself, that “the Sudanese army has violated the ceasefire by continuing to attack Khartoum by air, which is a clear violation of the ceasefire agreement fire”. This, the paramilitaries add, “confirms the existence of various decision-making centers within the armed forces that led to the coup and the leftovers of the defunct regime”. The regular forces reverse the accusation, while the Sudanese Foreign Ministry accuses the paramilitaries of attacking foreign diplomats and denounces the assassination of an Egyptian official.

Among the most alarming developments of the day was the seizure of a laboratory where pathogens of measles and cholera are studied. The executive of the World Health Organization, Nima Saeed Abid, explained that the break-in could generate a “high risk of biological danger”, because the technicians were unable to access the National Public Health Laboratory to secure the materials . “This is the main concern: no possibility for technicians to access the laboratory and secure the biological material and available substances”. In the capital, Khartoum, millions of citizens are armored at home to shelter from the firefights and air raids that rage on the city, while the violence threatens to spread to other regions of Africa’s third largest country.

It is again the United Nations that underlines the risks of impact on internal and external stability, given that the escalation is exacerbating pre-existing tensions in the country. Sudan already hosts one million refugees, fleeing from neighboring countries such as Ethiopia or Chad, in addition to 3.7 million internally displaced people. The growing crisis has already had the effect of “reversing the flows” of migration, he explained to Only 24 Hours Francesco Strazzari of the Sant’Anna High School, while questions remain about a more widespread degeneration of hostilities. For now, the violence has been concentrated above all in the capital and has involved the military and paramilitary forces led by the two coup masterminds al-Burhan and Dagalo. An expansion into other regions of the country could start a civil war.