Sudan, the strategy of the airports of the coup militias to stop the army

The coup-producing Sudanese militias led by the general Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo – also known as Rapid Support Forces – are attempting an airfield strategy, to nullify or at least reduce the great advantage the loyalist army has over them. If they take the runways used by military jets to take off they can stop air raids and somehow fight on equal terms.
