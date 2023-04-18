Home » Sudan, the strategy of the airports of the coup militias to stop the army
World

Sudan, the strategy of the airports of the coup militias to stop the army

by admin
Sudan, the strategy of the airports of the coup militias to stop the army

The coup-producing Sudanese militias led by the general Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo – also known as Rapid Support Forces – are attempting an airfield strategy, to nullify or at least reduce the great advantage the loyalist army has over them. If they take the runways used by military jets to take off they can stop air raids and somehow fight on equal terms.

See also  Uzbekistan: Since the Black Sea Food Initiative was reached, the southern port of Uzbekistan has exported more than 1.72 million tons of agricultural products – yqqlm

You may also like

Borrell: the EU ambassador in Sudan attacked in...

A town in America where people are like...

STELLANTIS / MXGP Pietramurata: RAM raises the curtain...

Putin’s opponent Vladimir Kara Murza sentenced to 25...

Two men accused of setting up a secret...

3.0 magnitude earthquake near north-eastern Sicilian coast (Messina)

“For one who goes, there is always one...

Jovana Ljubisavljević before and after | Entertainment

Warner Bros announces multiplayer title Harry Potter: Quidditch...

TECNOKAR / The Group presents the S5X –...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy