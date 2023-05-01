Sudan, thousands of people try to leave the country – Corriere TV

Tens of thousands of foreign nationals are trying to leave Sudan as intense fighting continues for more than a week, despite a series of shaky truces. The images arriving from Port Sudan are eloquent. Many hope to leave by sea and all have come to the shores of the country hoping to secure a place on an outbound ship. Many are Syrians who have come to Sudan to escape the conflict in their country and build a new life. It is not clear how many will be able to leave. The journey to Port Sudan is complex and requires at least a day’s journey through the country’s desert region, with scarce and expensive fuel, water and transport. World powers have evacuated people from Sudan in complex international operations, prompted by an explosion of fighting that has displaced thousands of foreigners and many more Sudanese.