Home » Sudan, thousands of people try to leave the country – Corriere TV
World

Sudan, thousands of people try to leave the country – Corriere TV

by admin
Sudan, thousands of people try to leave the country – Corriere TV

Tens of thousands of foreign nationals are trying to leave Sudan as intense fighting continues for more than a week, despite a series of shaky truces. The images arriving from Port Sudan are eloquent. Many hope to leave by sea and all have come to the shores of the country hoping to secure a place on an outbound ship. Many are Syrians who have come to Sudan to escape the conflict in their country and build a new life. It is not clear how many will be able to leave. The journey to Port Sudan is complex and requires at least a day’s journey through the country’s desert region, with scarce and expensive fuel, water and transport. World powers have evacuated people from Sudan in complex international operations, prompted by an explosion of fighting that has displaced thousands of foreigners and many more Sudanese.

May 1, 2023 – Updated May 1, 2023, 09:31 am

© breaking latest news

See also  Dr. Naglaa Hussein Al-Makabrabi writes: The nationalism and patriotism of the Sudanese army (1)

You may also like

Malaysia Takes the Throne of the Far East...

«Bomb exploded on the tracks»- Corriere TV

Hong Kong Raises Statutory Minimum Wage to HK$40...

Seminars in China, the challenge of accompanying

The truces in Sudan are not holding up

Udinese News – Bad moment for Pafundi /...

Ukraine, Pope: “The Holy See has a peace...

Türkiye says suspected Islamic State leader killed in...

Vegetable Peeler Trick | Magazine

War Ukraine – Russia, today’s news. Explosions in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy