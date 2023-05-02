Sudan, UN alarm: 100,000 already fleeing and over 330,000 displaced. The violence continues

Listen to the audio version of the article

The alarm continues to exacerbate in Sudan, which has entered the third week of conflict between the regular army and the paramilitaries of the Rapid support forces. In a meeting with the press, the United Nations announced that the clashes that erupted on April 15 forced at least 100,000 people to flee beyond the borders of Africa’s third largest country, in a humanitarian toll that is becoming increasingly serious. The Sudanese Ministry of Health records over 500 victims and more than 4,500 injured in less than a month of hostilities, a count that the authorities themselves consider partial.

At the same meeting, the UN’s International Organization for Migration (IOM) estimated over 334,000 internally displaced people in the country, in addition to the 1.1 million citizens who already lived in the same state on the eve of hostilities. The Sudanese are pouring into neighboring countries, with 270,000 arrivals between Chad and South Sudan alone expected, while the coastal city of Port Sudan is welcoming an ever-increasing share of refugees. It is still the UN that hypothesizes that the escalation could push at least 800,000 people to leave, with repercussions on the stability of a region already battered by the intertwining of terrorist violence and the climate crisis.

The flop of truces and the risk of escalation

The conflict is a showdown between the two officers who respectively lead the regular army and the paramilitaries: General al-Burhan, head of the armed forces and de facto president of the country, and Muhammed Dagalo, known as “Hemetti”, his deputy and leader of a body that would have at least 100,000 men in his service. The clashes, escalated by ground fighting and army air raids, rage above all in the capital Khartoum, but have also spread to the twin city Omdurman and other regions of the country. The union of local doctors denounces a growing number of victims in Darfur, the western region already battered by an almost 20-year war and now also affected by the flow of migrants heading towards the border with Chad.

International diplomacy immediately worked on the evacuation of foreign citizens and attempted some negotiating proposals, but calls for a peaceful resolution of the conflict are falling on deaf ears. So far the army and paramilitaries have declared at least five truces, bilateral or unilateral, with as many flops in the implementation phase: the Rsf accuse the army of systematically violating the agreements with attacks even a few minutes after the declaration of the truce, the armed forces rebound or do not comment on the dispute. The ceasefire called on April 21 was extended several times with extensions of 72 hours, before expiring with firefights, bombings and paramilitary raids.

Aid to Port Sudan and the problem of deliveries

After the exodus of organizations and civilians, the international community is preparing the first humanitarian interventions. The Red Cross has announced the delivery of a first block of humanitarian aid, an eight-ton load of medical material that should be delivered to Khartoum and other crisis areas. The Red Cross itself has declared that it “hopes” to see the loads arrive at their destination, given that the distance between the coast and the capital exceeds 800 kilometers and the hospital facilities themselves are increasingly impracticable. The Sudanese doctors’ union reports that 60 of the 86 hospitals operating in areas “close” to the fighting have had to stop their activities, while the non-governmental organization Doctors Without Borders has denounced the looting of one of its facilities.