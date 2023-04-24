Sudan war, what’s going on: today’s latest news

The Italians evacuated from Sudan will arrive this afternoon, where civil war is practically breaking out, while a thousand people of various European nationalities have been taken away.

“All the Italians who wanted to leave Sudan did so, they were transferred to Djibouti, some Emergency volunteers and some missionaries remained in the country,” said Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani arriving at the Foreign Affairs Council.

It’s about 200 people. “They will return to Italy with an air force flight around 18:30-19:00 at Ciampino airport – he added – They are all fine, I want to thank those who participated in this difficult operation”.

Sudan, Italians on flight to Rome rescued. The video of the night evacuation

The US warns: it is a humanitarian crisis. A third of the population, about 16 million people, were already in need of assistance before the violence erupted. At the center of the needs, food, water and medicines.

«It was a long weekend, we worked to take our people out of Sudan and it was a successful operation: hundreds of EU citizens are out of the country, more than a thousand people, I thank France and welcome the common efforts of many countries. Now we must push for a truce, we cannot allow Sudan to implode because it would create earthquakes throughout Africa», said the EU foreign policy high representative Josep Borrell arriving at the Foreign Affairs Council.

In particular, a total of 311 people have been evacuated from Sudan aboard military aircraft sent by Germany. The German army announced it on Twitter without specifying the nationality of the evacuated people. Previously, the Foreign Ministry of Berlin had spoken of 101 people who landed today at the capital’s airport together with their families. “A third Bundeswehr A400M departed Sudan overnight and landed safely in the early hours of this morning,” the tweet read. “So far 311 people have been brought to Jordan in the evacuation operation, and repatriations have been planned from there,” he added.

China also takes away its own countrymen. The Chinese Foreign Ministry has sent a working group to Sudan to manage the crisis resulting from the clashes in the country, announcing that a first group of fellow citizens has been safely evacuated to neighboring countries after the high alert posted on its website embassy in Khartoum. Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said in the daily briefing that “since the sudden change in the situation in Sudan, the Central Committee of the Communist Party is very concerned about the safety of fellow citizens in Sudan.” Beijing “immediately activated the emergency mechanism for consular protection, in close communication and coordination with various local departments and governments, as well as embassies and consulates in Sudan and neighboring countries, and made every effort to maintain the safety of compatriots”. At present, Mao concluded, “an evacuation and transfer plan” has been developed with a “group of people safely evacuated to neighboring countries. The ministry and the embassy in Sudan once again remind Chinese citizens in Sudan to pay close attention to the notices issued by the diplomatic mission, promptly notify personal information and maintain communication.