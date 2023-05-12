Home » Sudan’s army and paramilitaries have made an agreement for the protection of the civilian population
The Sudanese army and the powerful Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitary group, which have been fighting in Sudan for almost a month, have signed an agreement in which both sides undertake to intervene in the protection of the civilian population, among other things by creating humanitarian corridors to let in relief and aid and allowing those who want to leave the areas where armed clashes are taking place. The agreement was made during the so-called “pre-negotiation” talks, therefore preparatory to a negotiation, which have been taking place since last Saturday in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, with the mediation of the governments of the United States and Saudi Arabia. An agreement on the ceasefire, which has been under discussion for days, has not yet been reached.

The two warring factions in Sudan are the regular army, headed by General Abdel Fattah al Burhan, the country’s president, and the RSF paramilitaries, commanded by General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, known as Hemedti, who is also the vice president. Since the beginning of the conflict in Sudan, more than 700 people have died and thousands are missing. Among the objectives shared by the two parties in the agreement are the restoration of essential services such as electricity and running water, the withdrawal of security forces from hospitals and the burial of the dead.

