Sudan’s army and paramilitaries to begin talks in Saudi Arabia

Today in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, direct talks will begin between the Sudanese army and the powerful Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitary group, which have been fighting a war in Sudan for the past three weeks: so far more than 500 people have been killed and wounded there are over four thousand. The two warring factions are the regular army, headed by General Abdel Fattah al Burhan, the country’s president, and the RSF paramilitaries, commanded by General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, known as Hemedti, who is also the vice president.

The start of talks defined as “pre-negotiation”, therefore preparatory to a negotiation, was confirmed by the governments of the United States and Saudi Arabia, which are acting as mediators. In a declaration jointly, the two governments have called for global support to end the fighting. “The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United States urge both sides to consider the interests of the Sudanese nation and its people and to actively engage in talks for a ceasefire and an end to the conflict,” the statement read.

Since the fighting began on April 15, several truces have been agreed that have never been respected. The clashes have never stopped especially in two regions, that of the capital Khartoum and that of western Darfur: there are numerous testimonies of shootings, artillery strikes and even aerial bombardments. The two parties accused each other of violations: the RSF, who have taken refuge in the urban areas of the capital, have for example accused the regular army of having attacked factories and hospitals, killing and wounding dozens of civilians.

– Read also: The truces in Sudan are not holding up