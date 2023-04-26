Sudan’s national public health laboratory under control, WHO fears biosecurity – Xinhua English.news.cn

Sudan’s national public health laboratory under control, WHO fears biosecurity

China News Agency, Beijing, April 26, Khartoum News: According to comprehensive foreign media reports, Nima Saeed Abid, World Health Organization representative in Sudan, said on the 25th local time that one of the conflicting parties in Sudan has taken control of the capital Khartoum. Mu’s National Public Health Laboratory and expelled all staff, raising biosecurity concerns.

According to reports from the United Nations News website and CNN, Abid, the WHO representative in Sudan, expressed concern about the occupation of the national public health laboratory by one of the conflicting parties in Sudan during the connection on the 25th. According to him, the occupied laboratories store isolates or samples of polio, measles, cholera and other diseases, and the situation is extremely dangerous.

Abed said trained lab technicians are no longer able to enter the lab. Due to the power outage, medical biomaterials stored in the laboratory could not be properly managed. “In addition to the hazards of biological leakage, there is also the risk of deterioration of the stored blood bags, because the laboratory is also the location of the central blood bank.”

According to Al Jazeera, the laboratory is located in the center of Khartoum, close to the outbreak of the conflict between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Sudanese Rapid Support Forces.

According to data from the World Health Organization on the 25th, since April 15, armed conflicts in Sudan have caused at least 459 deaths and 4,072 injuries.