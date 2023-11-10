Home » Suede announce a Deluxe edition of their album “Autofiction”
World

Suede announce a Deluxe edition of their album “Autofiction”

by admin
Suede announce a Deluxe edition of their album “Autofiction”

The new release of Suede “Autofiction: Expanded” It will consist of a set of three compact discs. The first of them will be his own “Autofiction”, which they officially released in 2022. The second CD will include six bonus tracks. Four of these songs were only available the week of the release of “Autofiction”, and now they can be enjoyed again, completing the album with which they shared the spotlight for a few days. These songs are “The Sadness In You, The Sadness In Me”, “Days Like Dead Moths”, “The Prey” and “Still Waiting”. In addition to these four songs, “You Don’t Know Me” (which was only released with the Japanese edition of the album) and the previously unreleased song “There Is No Me If There Is No You” will be included.

The last of the albums will be a live recording of the album “Autofiction” performed in its entirety during the British tour to present the album in March 2023, that is, just a few months ago. This release thus joins the entire series of reissues that Suede have been releasing in recent years and also serves to vindicate the current moment of a group whose validity on the British scene remains. You can now reserve “Autofiction: Expanded” through this link.

See also  Electric scooters too dangerous, possible goodbye in France in 2023

You may also like

write a title for this article (Reuters) —...

For a Mediterranean theology – World and Mission

Kishida’s Approval Rating Drops: Is Japan’s Prime Minister’s...

Robert de Niro trial | Fun

Political Chaos in Spain: Protests and Controversy over...

Books that promote racial literacy – MONDO MODA

Wardrobe falls in a B&B, tourist dies

Islamic Jihad Offers to Release Two Hostages in...

Udinese Market | Telenovela Samardzic: Juve will attempt...

“Demons”

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy