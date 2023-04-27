Suffocation from smoke in Vitez | Info

The bodies of the father and son were found in the family house in the town of Mošunj in the municipality of Vitez, the Ministry of Internal Affairs (MUP) of the Central Bosnian Canton announced.

The MUP stated that they received the report yesterday, with the information that a large amount of smoke was coming out of the family house.

“Police officers came to the scene and confirmed the allegations of the report, as well as ambulance officers and firefighters. When entering the house, two bodies were found. They are SB /65/ and MB /36/ from Vitez, who lived there “, it was stated in the announcement.

As Avaz finds out unofficially, the cigarette butt most likely ignited the couch, and the two suffocated in their sleep.

In cooperation with the competent Cantonal Prosecutor’s Office, an investigation was carried out and other measures are being taken with the aim of establishing all the circumstances related to this event.

