Sufjan Stevens will publish “Reflections”, his soundtrack for ballet

At last we will be able to savor the complete soundtrack that Sufjan Stevens composed for the ballet of Justin Peck and that has been interpreted by the pianists timo andres y Conor Hanick. Out now, first single “Ekstasis” is a bouncy, percussive movement that showcases the clever cross-rhythms, counterpoint, and moving tonal centers that embody the entirety of “Reflections”.
“Reflections” was originally commissioned by the Houston Ballet to accompany Peck’s choreography and premiered on March 21, 2019. Written for two pianos and eleven dancers, the album marks the sixth collaboration between Stevens and Peck, after “Year Of The Rabbit” (2012); “Everywhere We Go” (2014); “In The Countenance Of Kings” (2016); “The Decalogue” (2017); y “Principia” (2019).
This is Stevens’ second recorded release of his piano compositions, after “The Decalogue” in 2019, and his first release written for two pianos. There is a long tradition of composing for duet pianos, from “Hallelujah Junction” by John Adams to the Sonata for two pianos in D major Mozart. Stevens comments that he is happy to further explore the form: “Although I’ve never taken a lesson,” he says, “the piano was my first true love. Having two of them at my disposal has been an exciting opportunity and has given me a true catharsis on the expansiveness of the instrument”.