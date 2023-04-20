Home » Sufjan Stevens will publish “Reflections”, his soundtrack for ballet
World

Sufjan Stevens will publish “Reflections”, his soundtrack for ballet

by admin
Sufjan Stevens will publish “Reflections”, his soundtrack for ballet

At last we will be able to savor the complete soundtrack that Sufjan Stevens composed for the ballet of Justin Peck and that has been interpreted by the pianists timo andres y Conor Hanick. Out now, first single “Ekstasis” is a bouncy, percussive movement that showcases the clever cross-rhythms, counterpoint, and moving tonal centers that embody the entirety of “Reflections”.

“Reflections” was originally commissioned by the Houston Ballet to accompany Peck’s choreography and premiered on March 21, 2019. Written for two pianos and eleven dancers, the album marks the sixth collaboration between Stevens and Peck, after “Year Of The Rabbit” (2012); “Everywhere We Go” (2014); “In The Countenance Of Kings” (2016); “The Decalogue” (2017); y “Principia” (2019).

This is Stevens’ second recorded release of his piano compositions, after “The Decalogue” in 2019, and his first release written for two pianos. There is a long tradition of composing for duet pianos, from “Hallelujah Junction” by John Adams to the Sonata for two pianos in D major Mozart. Stevens comments that he is happy to further explore the form: “Although I’ve never taken a lesson,” he says, “the piano was my first true love. Having two of them at my disposal has been an exciting opportunity and has given me a true catharsis on the expansiveness of the instrument”.

See also  Diana's friend Jemima Khan leaves the series "The Crown" in controversy over the reconstruction of the last years of Lady D's life

You may also like

Tunisia: Saied tightens on repression, but the West...

Juventus, the many sensations and the right to...

Juve, the times of justice and the Champions...

The Dantz will feature Jeff Mills, John Talabot...

The auto industry in Europe is in trouble...

Ukraine, latest news. “Explosion” over Kiev, for the...

Abuse of job insecurity and fixed-term contracts, Europe...

This is why Lula was first celebrated by...

At least 80 dead and 220 injured in...

How Lidija Vukićević looks live | Entertainment

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy