Listen to the audio version of the article

A man crashed his burning car into a Capitol Hill gate, started shooting, and then committed suicide. Fox news reports. No person would have been injured, reports Pbs News stressing that the incident took place during the night.

Capitol Hill police confirmed that a man crashed into the Congress gate at 4am local time today (10am in Italy). “The car caught fire after the crash, while the man was getting out,” police explained, stating that the man fired several shots in the air and then committed suicide. At the moment, it does not seem that there has been a fire exchange with the agents who intervened on the spot after hearing the sound of the shots. No one else was injured. At the moment it does not appear that the man intended to specifically attack a member of Congress, closed for the summer break.

Also in April last year a car crashed into the Capitol Hill gate, as it happened at 4 today. Fox news reports. In that case, the attacker, 25-year-old Indiana Noah Green, got out of the vehicle and stabbed two policemen, killing one. Then he himself had been killed by the police himself.