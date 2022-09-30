Listen to the audio version of the article

A suicide bomber hit an education center in a Shiite area of ​​the Afghan capital Kabul on Friday, killing at least 32 people and injuring 40, according to an al-Jazeera report citing a Taliban government source. morning inside an educational institution in a downtown area in the Dashti Barchi district, Kabul police spokesman Khalid Zadran reported. The neighborhood is mainly populated by members of the Hazara ethnic group, a minority in Afghanistan. The assailant shot the guard at the institute, then stormed the classroom and detonated his explosive belt among the students. The same educational center “Kaj”, in the district of Dashti Barchi, inhabited by Shiites, was already targeted in 2018.

The victims are high school graduate students, both girls and boys, who were taking a university entrance exam when the attack took place, Zadran said, noting how the Taliban government will provide greater security for urban areas like that. targeted on Friday.

Attack so far not claimed



The suicide bombing was the latest in a steady stream of violence since the Taliban took power. No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.

The Islamic State group – the Taliban’s main rival since their seizure of power in Afghanistan in August 2021 – had already targeted the Hazara community in the past, including in Dashti Barchi.

“Our teams went to the site of the explosion to find out more details,” said Abdul Nafi Takor, a spokesman for the Interior Ministry appointed by the Taliban, previously.