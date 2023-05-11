Sum 41 will say goodbye with one last tour and a double album

The Canadians Sum 41 have announced through their social networks that the time has come for their separation after twenty-seven years of experience. The band wrote: “Belonging to Sum 41 since 1996 has allowed us to live the best moments of our lives. We are deeply grateful to our fans, both new and old, who have supported us in every way possible.” They then pointed out that, after concluding their current tour, they will star in a farewell tour in which they will review their career. Before, in addition, they will publish the double album called “Heaven:x:Hell”.