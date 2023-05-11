Sum 41 will say goodbye with one last tour and a double album

The Canadians Sum 41 have announced through their social networks that the time has come for their separation after twenty-seven years of experience. The band wrote: “Belonging to Sum 41 since 1996 has allowed us to live the best moments of our lives. We are deeply grateful to our fans, both new and old, who have supported us in every way possible.” They then pointed out that, after concluding their current tour, they will star in a farewell tour in which they will review their career. Before, in addition, they will publish the double album called “Heaven:x:Hell”.
The group was formed by the guitarist Dery Whibley, the drummer Steve Joczthe bass player Richard Royand the vocalist Jon Marshall in 1996. Whibley is currently the band’s vocalist and the only original member, accompanied by the most recent dave baksh (guitar), Tom Thacker (guitar), Jason McCaslin (low), and Frank Zummo (battery).
Sum 41 rose to fame in 2001 for their punk rap hit “Fat Lip,” a song that was played repeatedly on MTV’s Total Request Live and reached the top position on Billboard’s alternative chart based on broadcasts. radio. The theme is part of what was his first album “All Killer No Filler”, which also contained other hits such as “In Too Deep” or “Motivation”. As of today, Sum 41 have released a total of seven studio albums, the most recent being “Order In Decline” of 2019.