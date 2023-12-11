Summary of the war between Israel and Hamas for this Sunday, December 10

Doctors Without Borders (MSF) has accused the Israeli army of attacking a marked evacuation convoy in Gaza on November 18. The attack resulted in the deaths of two relatives of MSF staff members, one of whom was a volunteer nurse at Shifa Hospital. The convoy, clearly identified as MSF vehicles, was allegedly shot at by tanks and snipers as it attempted to return to its offices in Gaza City after the Israeli army did not allow it to cross the last checkpoint near Wadi Gaza to reach the south. MSF has requested an independent investigation and a formal explanation for the attack from the Israeli authorities. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) stated that it recognizes the special protections afforded to medical teams under international humanitarian law and takes measures to prevent harm to them, but takes feasible precautions to mitigate civilian casualties when attacking military targets. The MSF is seeking accountability and justice for the attack on its convoy and the destruction of its vehicles and clinic in Gaza City.

Share this: Facebook

X

