SUMMER EXODUS Black dot days and driving bans for heavy vehicles – News

Inexorably, with the last weeks of July, the most intense phase of the summer exodus is approaching with traffic increasing especially from Friday afternoon and on Saturday morning when there are forecasts to increase outgoing flows from urban centers with destination towards the main Resort.

There will be millions of Italians traveling along the Autostrade per l’Italia network, with the routes connecting north and south proving to be the busiest again this summer, in particular the A1 Milan-Naples and the A14 Bologna-Taranto. The day with the greatest traffic intensity will be Saturday 5 August, when the greatest movements towards holiday resorts are expected, with an estimate for the first weekend of August of almost 20 million travelers on the motorways managed by ASPI.

Traffic still very intense in a southerly direction also on the following weekend before August 15th, in conjunction with which the first returns to the cities and regions of the north will also be recorded. From the second half of August, the greatest movements will be mainly due to returns to large urban centres, concentrated above all on Saturdays and Sundays with red dot forecasts.

To facilitate travel on summer weekends, starting from the beginning of July, as per the ministerial decree, the ban on the circulation of heavy vehicles will be extended to Saturdays and from mid-July onwards also to Friday afternoons due to increasing traffic volumes . Autostrade per l’Italia has also drawn up a road management plan which provides, among other things, for the removal of the most impacting construction sites along the main motorway stretches so that all lanes are available to traffic during peak traffic periods. In any case, the precautions and safeguards envisaged will guarantee the availability of two lanes in the prevailing direction of traffic. The presence of men and equipment has been strengthened in strategic points ready to intervene to support users in case of need.

Facilitated travel also for those traveling with an electric vehicle: there are currently 75 Free To X high power charging stations (High Power Charger – HPC), active on the ASPI motorway network with an average distance of 80 km, distributed on the main routes of the managed network (the map of the stations available on the company website can be consulted).

In view of the summer exodus, to make users aware of the correct behavior to adopt while driving, Autostrade per l’Italia with the State Police and for the first time with the High Patronage of the President of the Republic, has launched the communication campaign “Don’t close your eyes. Road safety concerns you too”, with the aim of raising awareness, especially among the youngest, on issues related to road safety.

