Summit Born in Vilnius, here are the 5 points to keep an eye on

Listen to the audio version of the article

The leaders of the 31 countries that make up the North Atlantic Treaty Organization will meet in Vilnius, Lithuania on Tuesday 11 and Wednesday 12, as Russia’s war in Ukraine approaches 18 months. The NATO summit comes at a crucial moment in the Ukrainian conflict. NATO is trying to support Kiev with new munitions – including cluster bombs, already used by the Russians and Ukrainians, which will also be supplied by the United States – for its counteroffensive. Meanwhile, efforts are still being made to understand the impact of the failed June coup by the head of the Wagner mercenary group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, on Russia, with the ruble continuing to lose ground against the dollar and the euro, a sign of weakness in the economy of the Country admitted in recent days also by the governor of the Russian central bank Elvira Nabiullina, due to the drop in Russian energy exports caused by international sanctions.

The Alliance is internally divided

The Atlantic Alliance is also grappling with internal quarrels: the 31 countries that make up the organization have not been able to find an agreement on the replacement of the secretary general Jans Stoltenberg, post extended for one year. And on Turkey’s no – today Stoltenberg is meeting Erdogan in Ankara for this reason – for Sweden’s accession. Another knot is the openness of the leaders to the possible accession of Ukraine. However, the leaders meeting in Vilnius, including US President Joe Biden who is still the most powerful figure in the Atlantic Alliance, are keen to use this week’s meeting to signal that the Ukrainian conflict has strengthened NATO.

Sweden’s accession…

Turkey contests Sweden’s support for Kurdish political opponents who have been granted political asylum in the country. Today Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will meet Secretary General Stoltenberg and Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, who has just returned from a meeting at the White House with Biden, on the eve of the NATO summit: Stockholm makes a last desperate attempt to convince Ankara that it should be authorized to join NATO. Turkey has said its opposition stems from concerns that Sweden is not doing enough to crack down on Kurdish separatist groups that Ankara deems terrorist organizations. Erdogan also signaled his eagerness for a meeting with Biden.

…In exchange for American fighters

Advisor Jake Sullivan said he expects the Biden-Erdogan duo to speak at the summit about Turkey’s purchases of American F-16 fighter jets for its military. Biden acknowledged that “Turkey is seeking the modernization of F-16 aircraft” and recently suggested in an interview with CNN that this decision could be part of a move by the United States to strengthen neighboring Greece militarily as well. The exchange, ok Sweden’s accession to NATO in exchange for US fighters, would in any case not allow for the ratification of Sweden’s accession at this summit. Allies are hopeful that the two sides can announce the agreement at the summit to overcome the impasse.

Support for Ukraine

Ukraine will be the key topic of the Vilnius summit, with the participation of President Volodymyr Zelensky. The 31 NATO countries are expected to offer Kiev a pledge of long-term support, which aims to deepen ties without joining them immediately. In short, a kind of membership but delayed to prevent the decision from attracting other countries close to Russia to join the Atlantic Alliance. The United States announced on Friday an additional 800 million dollar military aid package which also includes supplies of cluster bombs, which some NATO member countries have outlawed on humanitarian grounds related to the inefficiency of these devices and the fact which remain unexploded and a threat to populations even years after their use.