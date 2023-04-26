Sun until Friday, the May 1 long weekend with uncertain weather

Prevailing sun and clear or partly cloudy skies for the next few days, but the long weekend on May 1st, according to initial indications, should be marred by bad weather. These are the forecasts for the next few days by Lorenzo Tedici, meteorologist for the ‘iLMeteo.it’ site. “After the day of April 25 was characterized by the transit of a perturbation that mainly affected the Northeast and the central Adriatic regions – he explains – from today the meteorological situation in Italy will change completely. From North Africa the anticyclone sub- tropical advances decisively on our country”. Thanks to the presence of the anticyclone, in fact – notes the meteorologist – in the next few days the atmosphere will return stable in all regions, the sun will prevail and the sky will be clear or partly cloudy”. could change. “All the international computing centers – says Tedici – agree in forecasting a decided worsening of the weather starting from Sunday the 30th. part of the central ones. Both Sunday and Monday 1 May would therefore seem compromised by bad weather, even very strong in the North” In detail: Wednesday 26 – In the North: prevailing good weather. In the centre: sunny. In the south: partly cloudy.

Thursday 27 – In the north: clear or partly cloudy skies. In the middle: good weather in all regions. In the south: ample sunshine.

Friday 28 – In the north: more cloudy skies. In the centre: few clouds and a mild, summery climate in Sardinia. In the south: hot in Sicily, sunny and mild elsewhere.

Trend – worsening Saturday evening in the North-West, bad weather Sunday in the Centro-Nord.

