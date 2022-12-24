Home World Sunak asks homeless man if he works in business. «I hope to make it through Christmas» is the reply
Sunak asks homeless man if he works in business. «I hope to make it through Christmas» is the reply

Sunak asks homeless man if he works in business. «I hope to make it through Christmas» is the reply

‘Do you work in business?’ British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak asked a homeless man this question while he was volunteering at a soup kitchen for the benefit of the cameras, the Guardian reports today. The dialogue appeared decidedly surreal, while the prime minister, who is very rich, spoke in a salon tone about the prospects of the financial sector and asked the man if he wanted to enter somewhere.

“First of all, I’d like to get through Christmas,” the homeless man politely replied, explaining that he hoped that some charity could find him accommodation for the night so he wouldn’t spend the night of the 24th in the middle of the street.

