LONDON. London has decided: it will send the Challenger 2 tanks to the Ukraine, in view of the pitched battle expected in the spring. A step forward that will be considered by Moscow as the umpteenth involvement of the West in the war unleashed by Vladimir Putin on February 24th. But now there’s no turning back. He announced it Rishi Sunak in a phone call this morning to Ukrainian President Zelensky, to whom the British Prime Minister has also promised other means of artillery.

