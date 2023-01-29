Home World Sunak “fires” President Tory Zahawi over a tax scandal
World

Sunak “fires” President Tory Zahawi over a tax scandal

by admin
Sunak “fires” President Tory Zahawi over a tax scandal

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has “fired” Conservative Party chairman Nadhim Zahawi for “serious violation” of the ministerial code. Pressure had mounted on Zahawi over allegations that she settled an unpaid multimillion-dollar tax bill while he was Treasury secretary.

Zahawi served as chancellor of the exchequer from July to September 2022 in the final months of Boris Johnson’s term as prime minister. In a letter to Zahawi, Sunak wrote that he was forced to act after promising at the start of his term that his government “would have integrity, professionalism and accountability at all levels”.

Zahawi, founder of polling website YouGov, had acknowledged a dispute with tax authorities but said his mistake was “careless and unintentional”. British media reported that the settlement with the taxman amounted to nearly £5million.

See also  Brazil, new troubles for Bolsonaro: two corruption scandals in the purchase of vaccines

You may also like

Iran, drone attack on military center in Isfahan

Protests broke out in many places across the...

Iran, drone attack on a munitions factory in...

Trump launches 2024 presidential campaign: “Last chance to...

Pakistan, bus ends up in a ravine: at...

London, Prime Minister Sunak fires Tory leader Zahawi...

Iran, drone attack on munitions factory foiled: no...

Iran, magnitude 5.9 earthquake on the border with...

Ukraine, breaking news. Zelensky: “We need long-range missiles...

Police disband “Scorpion” unit that killed Tire Nichols

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy